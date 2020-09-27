American Midwest Ballet turns disappointment into 'Going Solo'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Midwest Ballet hoped to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month as a troupe performing “Swing! Swing! Swing!” in its brand new home.

Instead, because of the coronavirus, the dancers are “Going Solo” from their living rooms, isolated studios and a nearby lake, to name a few locations.

Pandemic safety concerns forced the company to virtually present “Going Solo,” its first show since moving to the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs last February.

Because it’s not safe for the entire corps to be together, it will feature a variety of solos, either choreographed by the dancer or in collaboration with a choreographer online.

The cancellation of their live show certainly is a disappointment, said Erika Overturff, the company’s artistic director.

But it also has been an opportunity, she said.

“Instead of seeing it as a total bummer, we said, ‘Let’s take this as a challenge given these parameters and still do something cool,’ ” she said. “It has really opened up some creative opportunities for dancers who haven’t had the chance to be a choreographer.”