Art & Soup fundraiser to have virtual and drive-thru events

Art & Soup, a fundraiser for the Visiting Nurse Association, will take place over seven days this year.
The event provides funding for the nonprofit’s programs in area homeless and domestic violence shelters.
That work is more important than ever because of COVID-19, said VNA President and CEO James Summerfelt.
“Not only have VNA nurses been in the shelters for years, they have been on the frontline of the pandemic, bravely caring for COVID-19 positive shelter patients and educating shelter staff and guests on infection control,” he said in a press release.
The pandemic is changing the structure of Art & Soup. Art sales and a silent auction will be online from April 12-17, including interviews with artists, chefs and shelter nurses. Local artists, who are selling original works, will donate 50% of their sales to the VNA shelter nursing program.
To-go soup samplers will be available at a drive-thru celebration on April 18. People who bought art can pick it up at this time. The location of the drive-thru will be on the VNA website.
In addition, everyone who purchases a ticket for Art & Soup will get a Soup Passport that’s good for a free cup of soup at each participating restaurant from April 18 through Oct. 31.
The event not only supports the VNA shelter nursing program, which is 100% community funded, it also is a chance this year to help struggling artists and restaurant owners, planners said.
Tickets, starting at $50, are available through April 17 at vnatoday.org/artandsoup. You also can purchase them at the Soup Sampler event.
Music, comedy coming to Holland Outdoors
Performances by music artists in various genres and a stand-up comedian are on tap in the Holland Center Outdoors concert series this summer.
Omaha Performing Arts announced comedian Iliza Shlesinger and rock musicians Smith & Myers for the series last week. Now here’s the rest of the lineup:
May 1: Mountain Heart, acoustic music that combines rock, country, blues, jazz and folk.
May 25: Smith & Myers.
June 26: Caribbean Night, with singer and guitarist Chris Harman, featuring a tribute to Jimmy Buffett.
July 9: Vinyl Hampdin, a modern horn band that plays pop, rock, country, funk, R&B and jazz.
July 16: The Docksiders, soft rock of the 1970s and ‘80s, now defined as “yacht rock.”
July 22: Iliza Shlesinger, “Back in Action.”
July 24: Southern Avenue, a soul, blues and R&B band out of Memphis.
Aug. 6: Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints, playing a blend of rock, gospel and blues.
Aug. 13: The Unlikely Candidates, an indie-rock group from Fort Worth, Texas.
Aug. 19: Red Wanting Blue, a rock band that plays up to 200 shows a year.
Sept. 2: The Alternate Routes, a rock band out of Connecticut with a repertoire that reflects on modern living and evolution.
Sept. 9: Huntertones, a horn-driven band from Brooklyn.
Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. on the Holland Center east lawn. Food and drink will be available. Tickets, starting at $18, are available at ticketomaha.com
Amplify Arts grants announced
Three Omaha artists have received $5,000 support grants from Amplify Arts, a local advocacy group.
— Kerron Stark, Black American Artist Support Grant. Stark started as a hip-hop artist and moved into different genres, including R&B, rock and country. He has performed in shows at Radio Theatre Omaha, the Blue Barn Theatre and the Chanticleer Theater. He began a livestream podcast in 2019 and launched A Kids Dream, a small business that provides personalized appearances at children’s parties and events. He portrays characters such as Barney and Spiderman for donations so all kids can participate.
— Sarah Rowe, Native American Artist Support Grant. Rowe uses painting, casting, fiber arts, performance and Native American ceremony in unconventional ways to open dialogues. She has a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Webster University in St. Louis and has studied in Vienna. She is of Lakota and Ponca descent.
— Anna Jordan, Drew Billings Artist Support Grant. Jordan is an actor, a director and a visual artist who has a bachelor’s degree in theater performance and directing from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She has performed for the Blue Barn Theatre, the Rose Theater, Brigit St. Brigit Theatre and Nebraska Shakespeare, and recently launched the Found Ensemble and directed an adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the inaugural Omaha Fringe Festival. She also has a parallel career as a website designer and creates ink and resin art.
‘Escaped Alone’ is next at the Blue Barn
A virtual performance of “Escaped Alone” is set for Friday at the Blue Barn Theatre.
The play, by Caryl Churchill, is described as “a fairy tale about the apocalypse … over tea.” Over the course of several afternoons, four women meet to sip and gossip, revealing a brutal past and a deranged future.
It features Echelle Childers, Peggy Jones, Kim Jubenville and Moira Mangiameli. Barry Carman is director.
Access tickets for the virtual show, starting at 7 p.m., are $25 general admission and $20 for health care workers, educators and military personnel. They’re available at bluebarn.anywhereseat.com
There are several in-person performances on the Blue Barn’s outdoor porch yard, but they are available only to season ticketholders.
Local playwrights, including Jones, will participate in a Wednesday Zoom discussion about Churchill and the play. The event is a joint venture between the Blue Barn and the Great Plains Theatre Commons’ Commoners.
Others who will sign on for the 7 p.m. forum include playwrights Fly Jameson, Laura Leininger-Campbell, Kim Louise and Marie Amthor Schuett, with Ellen Struve as moderator. To RSVP, register at commons@gptcplays.com
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267