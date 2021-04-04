Art & Soup fundraiser to have virtual and drive-thru events

Art & Soup, a fundraiser for the Visiting Nurse Association, will take place over seven days this year.

The event provides funding for the nonprofit’s programs in area homeless and domestic violence shelters.

That work is more important than ever because of COVID-19, said VNA President and CEO James Summerfelt.

“Not only have VNA nurses been in the shelters for years, they have been on the frontline of the pandemic, bravely caring for COVID-19 positive shelter patients and educating shelter staff and guests on infection control,” he said in a press release.

The pandemic is changing the structure of Art & Soup. Art sales and a silent auction will be online from April 12-17, including interviews with artists, chefs and shelter nurses. Local artists, who are selling original works, will donate 50% of their sales to the VNA shelter nursing program.

To-go soup samplers will be available at a drive-thru celebration on April 18. People who bought art can pick it up at this time. The location of the drive-thru will be on the VNA website.