Artist's '100 People' project is larger than life at Kaneko

“I had overcommitted myself,” White realized and allowed himself to take a break and, in the process, get his second wind.

In the end, his monolithic woodcut of a powerful ocean scene — completed during the pandemic — would be his favorite among four mural themes.

That final carved piece was inspired by an epic adventure, a forgotten wallet and the admission that sometimes you simply have to relinquish control.

White and his college-age son were on their way to Mexico in February to swim with whale sharks when White discovered he had left his wallet in Omaha. His son took charge of the situation and saved not only the day, but the trip.

“It truly was an amazing thing,” White said.

Rembrandt and other Dutch Masters were early influences as White found his artistic voice. Metaphor, sometimes humorous, has long been an integral part of his richly layered storytelling.

“If you are curious enough to keep looking, the artwork will open itself up to you,” White said of the search for hidden elements in his woodcuts. “If I can help you keep coming back to see more in a piece, then my work has been successful.”