Artists cover Farnam Street sidewalks at Omaha Chalk Art Festival

“I draw a lot of these characters," he said. "I like comic book characters and superheroes, and I also like bright colors."

Brothers David and Nick Yeoman teamed up to create a chalk piece featuring SpongeBob characters. They said they decided to team up because this was their first time creating chalk art.

“We end up drawing stuff that our kids like,” David Yeoman said of their choice to feature SpongeBob characters.

Amy Sreenivasam decided to re-create an intricate image of the world reflected through a tiger’s eye. She said she often does chalk and other art projects with her grandkids.

"My grandson loves tigers" she said. "And I'm kind of into preserving animals myself, too."

The public is invited to watch the artists as they continue their work in Midtown Crossing on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Spectators can also vote on their favorite piece through the festival's "people's choice award."

The contest's judges will consider both the finished pieces themselves and the process the artists used to create them, Rieger said.

"This is a performance-based medium," he said. "The idea is to watch as the art is being created."

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.