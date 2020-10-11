Artist's goldfinches are welcoming committee on Council Bluffs trail

“As disappointing as the delay was, the project was a lifesaver for me as an artist when the pandemic hit,” Irwin said. It helped pay the bills.

Art residencies near and far are an important income source for Irwin, who works as an author, children’s book illustrator, muralist, mentor to at-risk youths and more in any given year. The pandemic shut down all revenue streams involving travel.

Irwin’s inspiration for “Goldfinch Gates” came from nature itself.

“The whole thing in artFITS is how a piece will interact with the space,” Irwin said. “It was important to go there and walk and think about what I wanted to do.”

She loved the sight of goldfinches flitting about, seemingly leading her down the trail.

“They looked like dolphins bobbing in the sky,” Irwin said.

She started sketching on the spot and came up with a plan for a pair of 3½-by-4-foot art panels for each end of the bridge. Each panel would feature goldfinches — Iowa’s state bird — sitting on branches against a golden sky.