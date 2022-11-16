Arts and Entertainment Scene: Omaha Community Playhouse wants people to help create AIDS quilt for 'Rent'

An AIDS memorial quilt will be featured onstage at the Omaha Community Playhouse during the run of the musical “Rent,” opening on Feb. 10, 2023.

Community members can create a panel for the quilt in honor of someone who has been affected by AIDS and HIV at a Dec. 10 event sponsored by the Playhouse and the Nebraska AIDS Project.

The Playhouse will provide all the supplies and materials to make the squares, and its costume shop will assemble them into the quilt. It’s modeled after the first National AIDS Memorial Quilt, conceived by human rights activist, author and lecturer Cleve Jones in 1985.

The original quilt has been displayed multiple times on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and has been shown across the country, as well.

People who want to create a square must register at eventbrite.com for the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. quilt-making event. Depending on the response, some squares may not fit on the actual quilt, but officials will make every effort to display the extras in the Playhouse lobby during the production, which runs through March 19.

Experienced quilters and crafters can also make the panels at home. The panels must be 12-by-24 inches and made on lightweight fabric that lays flat. Homemade panels are due at 3 p.m. the day of the event.

The Playhouse reserves the right to approve final submissions. Swatches may not be returned after the production ends.

Circle Theatre opens season

An Omaha playwright’s piece about an 1880s medicine show will open the Circle Theatre season this weekend.

Brian Guehring’s “Stronger than Strong! Great American Tall Tale Heroines” will be onstage Saturday and Sunday at the Jewish Community Center, 333 S. 132nd St.

It’s the story of the Doctors Wellington, who peddle their amazing-strengths elixir to gullible townspeople. However, they must contend with Sally Ann, Annie and Slue-Foot Sue, who have strengths of their own and save the day.

The play fits the mission of the 39-year-old theater, which engages individuals of all abilities both on and off stage.

Actors from the Munroe-Meyer Institute, which provides myriad services for the differently abled, will tell their own devised story about the life of Paul Bunyan.

Participants from the Wonderfully Made USA program constructed banners for the production with guidance from Circle Theatre teaching artists. Wonderfully Made USA is an empowerment and confidence-building program for girls and young women of color who have special needs.

The play marks the theater’s move to a new location, said Fran Sillau, its executive artistic director.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and more information are available at circletheatreomaha.org.

Children’s Museum hires CEO

Fawn Taylor, a former leader at the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, is the new chief executive officer at the Omaha Children’s Museum.

Taylor has more than 20 years of experience working with children and families and has developed multiple programs promoting health, education, mental health and well-being, including the collaborative’s Teen and Young Parent Program and the Network of Excellence.

At the collaborative, she was the vice president of family and community services.

“What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis over the years,” Taylor said in a press release. “I have always been impressed by what a wonderful place it is for children and families to experience hands-on learning. I am also moved by OCM’s strong commitment and prioritization of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The president of the museum’s board of directors, Sherman Willis, said the board conducted a national search to find a CEO who had a unique blend of early childhood, management and development-capital campaign experience.

“Fawn definitely fits these needs, and we look forward to working with her,” Willis said.

She started the job on Nov. 9.

Concert features international composers

Trombonist Jason Stromquist will make his Omaha Symphony solo debut on Sunday playing “Trombone Concerto” by Launy Grondahl, one of two works by Scandinavian composers on the program.

The concert, which also features Dag Wiren’s “Serenade for Strings,” is the second installment of this season’s Joslyn series, held this year at the Strauss Performing Arts Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus because Joslyn Art Museum is closed for a major construction project.

Guest conductor Joseph Young programmed the second half of the concert, choosing works by Latin American composers. It will begin with “Redes Suite” by Silvestre Revueltas and end with “Four Dances from Estancia” by Alberto Ginastera.

Young is the music director of the Berkeley (California) Symphony, artistic director of the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore and resident conductor for the National Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Stromberg studied at Portland (Oregon) State University and got a bachelor’s degree in music performance from the Aaron Copland School of Music in New York. He started his career with the Oregon Symphony and currently plays 2nd trombonist in the Omaha Symphony.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at omahasymphony.org.

Rapper to perform at Bemis Center

Kilamanzego, a rapper, producer, songwriter and visual artist, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

Now living in Philadelphia, she was born to Ghanaian parents and raised in the Bronx and Kentucky. Her name is a pun (“kill a man’s ego”).

She is inspired by the punk and hip-hop scenes in which she grew up and is known for erasing lines between genres. Her forward-thinking beats are infused with west African experimentalism and electronic dance.

Her newest single is “Rush.” You can RSVP for the performance at bemiscenter.org.

‘I Am a Black Woman’ is this weekend at Benson Theatre

A play by Omahan Allana Pommier is onstage at the Benson Theatre this weekend.

“I Am A Black Woman” is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show, subtitled “Redirecting the Narrative,” is about one woman’s fight against worldly images that work to shape her identity and her own narratives.

She tries to make sense of her life without getting too far off track and works to understand the extent of her own power.

Pommier, the author, directed the play for the Omaha Fringe Festival this year. She is a Disney Musicals in Schools teaching artist for Omaha Performing Arts.

Tickets, $13, are available at bensontheatre.org. The show is sponsored by the theater and the Douglas County Visitors Improvement Fund.