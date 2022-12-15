Arts & Entertainment: Lofte Theatre to produce '9 to 5: The Musical' next season

A popular Broadway production is among the shows on the season lineup next year for the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley, Nebraska.
“9 to 5: The Musical” will be the theater’s annual summer show, running July 15-30, 2023. It’s an adaptation of the 1980 movie that featured Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton as beleaguered office workers who hatch a plan to remove their boss from power.
Parton wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, and Patricia Resnick wrote the book.
The season opens with “Doublewide, Texas,” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, a comedy about the chaos that ensues when residents of a small village realize a nearby town is out to annex them.
Other titles:
“Wit,” May 5-14, 2023. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Margaret Elson, which premiered off Broadway in 1998, is a drama about a renowned professor of English who reassesses her life and work as she faces death from ovarian cancer.
“The Mousetrap,” Sept. 1-10, 2023. This is the longest-running play in the world, premiering in London in 1952. It closed for a time because of the pandemic, but reopened in May 2021. Dame Agatha Christie wrote the “whodunit,” which has a twist ending.
“The Nerd,” Oct. 14-29, 2023. A two-act comedy by actor and playwright Larry Shue, it’s the story of Willum, who promises a fellow soldier who saved his life in battle that he would serve him until he died. He lives to regret that promise when Rick turns out to be a bumbling oaf.
“A Doublewide, Texas, Christmas,” Dec. 1-17, 2023. The writers return to the tiny Texas town during the holidays. Trailer park residents not only are dealing with the stress of the season, they’re also being double-crossed by the county.
Tickets are available online at lofte.org, by email at tickets@lofte.org or by calling 402-234-2553.
Pooh at Chanticleer
Chanticleer Community Theater in Council Bluffs is offering a special holiday play this weekend.
“A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with added matinees at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In the musical show, the gang from the Hundred-Acre Wood — Pooh, Piglet and their friends — organize a search party for Eeyore’s lost tail on Christmas Eve, which becomes a story told to Christopher Robin.
The book, lyrics and music, based on stories by A.A. Milne, were written by James W. Rodgers.
Cast members include Eric Wells, Fred Baker, Ariel Ibsen Bauer, Dylan Peck, Denise Putman, Jason DeLong, Christine Gochenour and Korbin Horton.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. A Hy-Vee lunch is available at matinees for $15 and $10, including tickets. They are available at 712-890-5601.
The musical is at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 Sixth St. in the Bluffs.
Last weekend for ‘Cinderella’
Only a few performances remain for “Cinderella” at the Rose Theater.
The musical, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, is the familiar fairy tale set in a winter wonderland. It features sparkling scenery and snowy special effects as Cinderella wins the day with hope, determination and a boost from her Fairy Godmother.
Tickets are available for shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday performance is sensory-friendly.
Rose members pay $20 for main-floor seats and $15 for the balcony. Non-member tickets are $32 and $27.
Reservations are required at 402-345-4849.
The director is Sarah Brown, and the music director is Jerry Brabec.
‘Wild Kingdom’ returning
A brand-new “Wild Kingdom” series will premiere on Jan. 2.
The new version of the 60-year-old program is titled “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.” It will air at 1 p.m. Central time on RFD-TV and wildkingdom.com. The first episode is “Bear Cub Rescue.”
Peter Gros, co-host of the original “Wild Kingdom,” will be the host. Other ecologists and wildlife experts will be featured.
The show premiered in 1963 on network television and aired each Sunday. With host Marlin Perkins and assistant Jim Fowler, it became one of the most beloved and respected programs in television history.
The new series will bring greater awareness of ecological and animal habitat issues, including the coral conservation taking place at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and other zoos and aquariums around the country through the Florida Coral Reef Tract Project.
“Our hope is that the new ‘Wild Kingdom’ series will reach a new generation of people passionate about their commitment to preserving the natural world,” Gros said in a press release.
The Omaha World-Herald 12 days of holiday cookies
On the first day of the OWH cookie countdown: Peppermint Bark Fudge
If you crave the flavor of peppermint bark — that quintessential Christmas candy you can only seem to find this time of year — then you are going to love this Peppermint Bark Fudge.
It is super simple to put together, it doesn't even require a candy thermometer. In 15 minutes you can whip up some fudge that will be a tasty addition to a cookie tray or make a great edible Christmas gift.
Peppermint Bark Fudge
Chocolate Layer
½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)
1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons marshmallow creme
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
White Chocolate Layer
½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)
1½ cups white chocolate chips
2 tablespoons marshmallow creme
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
1/3 cup crushed candy canes, plus 1 extra tablespoon for garnish (about 4-5 regular candy canes)
1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on the sides to easily remove the fudge once it has set. Set aside.
2. Chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (half of the can), chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and peppermint extracts. Spread chocolate layer into the prepared pan. A small offset spatula is helpful for this.
3. Wash and thoroughly dry the double boiler insert — careful, it’s likely still warm.
4. White chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (the rest of the can), white chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the white chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, peppermint extract, and 1/3 cup crushed candy canes.
5. Pour over chocolate layer and spread into an even layer. If desired, sprinkle with extra crushed candy canes, gently pressing them into the fudge so they stick.
6. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight until completely set. Once set, remove the fudge from the baking pan by lifting out the aluminum foil or parchment paper. Peel away foil and cut into 1-inch squares.
7. Fudge stays fresh covered at room temperature for 1 week or in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. Stack between layers of parchment paper so the fudge squares don't stick together.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
On the second day of the OWH cookie countdown: Gingerbread wonderland
Forget about setting out a plate of a sugar cookies for Santa when he arrives at your house. Surprise him instead with a stunning gingerbread wonderland. Just make sure you still leave him a tall glass of milk!
Gingerbread Dough
• ⅓ cup light molasses
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 14 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 tablespoons honey
• Zest of 1 lemon
• 4 teaspoons ground ginger
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add molasses, brown sugar, butter, honey, lemon zest, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Stir frequently until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from heat and beat in baking soda. Mix briefly until combined, then let cool for 15 minutes.
3. Sift flour and salt together, then fold into the sugar mixture in batches, using a stand mixer.
4. Add egg and mix until just combined.
5. Scrape out dough onto plastic wrap, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
TIP: Do not overwork the dough, or cookies will spread during baking.
Layered Snowflake Tree Cookies
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Roll out the gingerbread dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using varied sizes of snowflake cookie cutters, cut out 12 snowflakes. Using a small star cookie cutter, cut out one star. Transfer cutouts to the baking sheet and bake in batches for 10 minutes or until golden brown at the edges.
3. Once fully cooled, pipe royal icing onto each cookie and stack together. Dust with powdered sugar.
Royal Icing
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 lightly beaten large egg white
• ½ teaspoon lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon water
1. Add powdered sugar, egg white, lemon juice and water to a mixing bowl. Beat until soft peaks form.
2. Use food coloring to create your desired colors.
3. Spoon into a piping bag for easy decorating.
TIP: Prepare icing ahead and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.(Recipes adapted from Mima Sinclair’s “Gingerbread Wonderland.”)
On the third day of the OWH cookie countdown: Cherry Mash
World-Herald reader Rhonda King shared her recipe for a holiday favorite: Cherry Mash.
“I made this the first Christmas I was married (nearly 50 years ago). My father-in-law loved it so much it became a family tradition (and remains so even after his passing)," said King.
Cherry Mash
2 cups sugar
½ cup (1 stick) butter
2/3 cup evaporated milk
12 large marshmallows
6-ounce package cherry chips
11.5-ounce package milk chocolate chips
¾ cup peanut butter
16-ounce package salted peanuts, crushed
1. Combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk and marshmallows in a heavy-duty pot. Boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add cherry chips. Let cool.
2. Melt milk chocolate chips. Then add peanut butter and crushed salted peanuts and stir.
3. Put half of chocolate mixture in the bottom of a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Freeze.
4. Add top layer of cooled cherry mixture followed by remaining chocolate mixture. Refrigerate until well-chilled.
TESTER'S NOTES: We used a food chopper to chop the peanuts. We also had plenty of mini marshmallows on hand, so we used a conversion of 10 minis to one large marshmallow.
On the fourth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Buckeye Bites
Every Christmas, peanut butter balls find their way onto my family’s must-make list. But they are my least favorite thing to make. The peanut butter middles are very sticky and hard to roll. After years of practice, you’d think I would have mastered the art of dipping them so they look pretty: at least they don’t have to look good to taste good.
This year, I wanted something with the same flavor profile but that would be easier to make. The sweet powdered sugar and peanut butter filling is balanced nicely with the salty pretzels and not-too-sweet chocolate. The peanut butter mixture is soft, but surprisingly not sticky at all. And these Buckeye Bites are much simpler to dip in chocolate than peanut butter balls. Win, win.
But the true test was how they’d taste. Would they be an acceptable replacement?
As quickly as they disappeared, I’d say we have another win.
Buckeye Bites
1½ cups creamy peanut butter
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups powdered sugar
1 bag of square pretzels
3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper. Place about 60 square pretzels in an even layer on top. Set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the peanut butter and butter on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla and beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Slowly add the powdered sugar, one cup at a time, until it’s incorporated. The peanut butter mixture should be thick and slightly wet but not sticky.
3. Use a rounded teaspoon to roll the peanut butter mixture into balls. Place one ball of peanut butter on top of each pretzel prepared on the baking sheet. Once all balls are rolled, place another pretzel on top and gently press down to sandwich the peanut butter, being careful not to break the pretzels.
4. Once all sandwiches are made, combine the chocolate chips and oil in a large tall measuring cup and heat in the microwave on high in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted.
5. One at a time, dip half of each peanut butter pretzel sandwich into the chocolate and place it back on the parchment paper. Repeat until all sandwiches are dipped. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is frozen.
6. Store in an air-tight container in a cool place for up to 5 days or in the freezer for a month.
Source: whatmollymade.com
On the fifth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Chocolate marshmallow surprise
This chocolate cookie has a chewy surprise inside. World-Herald reader Teresa Shannon found the recipe in a 40-year-old community cookbook from Stanton, Iowa, and has been baking them for years.
"Everybody always asks for the recipe," she said.
Give it a try and you'll see why.
Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies
½ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup milk
1¾ cup flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
Scant ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
18 large marshmallows, halved
For the frosting
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup water
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons cocoa
1½ cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Cream together shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla. Add milk and mix well.
3. Add flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa. Mix well.
4. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and place a half marshmallow, cut-side down, on each cookie. Bake 2 more minutes to partially melt the marshmallows. Remove and cool.
5. For the frosting: Mix the sugar, water, butter and cocoa in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove adn add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Let cool until set up. Frost the top of each cooled cookie so that the melted marshmallow is a surprise.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267