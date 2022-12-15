 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arts & Entertainment: Lofte Theatre to produce '9 to 5: The Musical' next season

  • 0

Mia Jenkins, director of marketing, explains the process of creating a 20-foot poinsettia tree at Lauritzen Gardens for their holiday show, Merry & Bright.

A popular Broadway production is among the shows on the season lineup next year for the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley, Nebraska.

“9 to 5: The Musical” will be the theater’s annual summer show, running July 15-30, 2023. It’s an adaptation of the 1980 movie that featured Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton as beleaguered office workers who hatch a plan to remove their boss from power.

Parton wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, and Patricia Resnick wrote the book.

The season opens with “Doublewide, Texas,” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, a comedy about the chaos that ensues when residents of a small village realize a nearby town is out to annex them.

Other titles:

“Wit,” May 5-14, 2023. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Margaret Elson, which premiered off Broadway in 1998, is a drama about a renowned professor of English who reassesses her life and work as she faces death from ovarian cancer.

People are also reading…

“The Mousetrap,” Sept. 1-10, 2023. This is the longest-running play in the world, premiering in London in 1952. It closed for a time because of the pandemic, but reopened in May 2021. Dame Agatha Christie wrote the “whodunit,” which has a twist ending.

“The Nerd,” Oct. 14-29, 2023. A two-act comedy by actor and playwright Larry Shue, it’s the story of Willum, who promises a fellow soldier who saved his life in battle that he would serve him until he died. He lives to regret that promise when Rick turns out to be a bumbling oaf.

“A Doublewide, Texas, Christmas,” Dec. 1-17, 2023. The writers return to the tiny Texas town during the holidays. Trailer park residents not only are dealing with the stress of the season, they’re also being double-crossed by the county.

Tickets are available online at lofte.org, by email at tickets@lofte.org or by calling 402-234-2553.

Pooh at Chanticleer

Chanticleer Community Theater in Council Bluffs is offering a special holiday play this weekend.

“A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Tail” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with added matinees at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In the musical show, the gang from the Hundred-Acre Wood — Pooh, Piglet and their friends — organize a search party for Eeyore’s lost tail on Christmas Eve, which becomes a story told to Christopher Robin.

The book, lyrics and music, based on stories by A.A. Milne, were written by James W. Rodgers.

Cast members include Eric Wells, Fred Baker, Ariel Ibsen Bauer, Dylan Peck, Denise Putman, Jason DeLong, Christine Gochenour and Korbin Horton.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. A Hy-Vee lunch is available at matinees for $15 and $10, including tickets. They are available at 712-890-5601.

The musical is at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 Sixth St. in the Bluffs.

Last weekend for ‘Cinderella’

Only a few performances remain for “Cinderella” at the Rose Theater.

The musical, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, is the familiar fairy tale set in a winter wonderland. It features sparkling scenery and snowy special effects as Cinderella wins the day with hope, determination and a boost from her Fairy Godmother.

Tickets are available for shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday performance is sensory-friendly.

Rose members pay $20 for main-floor seats and $15 for the balcony. Non-member tickets are $32 and $27.

Reservations are required at 402-345-4849.

The director is Sarah Brown, and the music director is Jerry Brabec.

‘Wild Kingdom’ returning

A brand-new “Wild Kingdom” series will premiere on Jan. 2.

The new version of the 60-year-old program is titled “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.” It will air at 1 p.m. Central time on RFD-TV and wildkingdom.com. The first episode is “Bear Cub Rescue.”

Peter Gros, co-host of the original “Wild Kingdom,” will be the host. Other ecologists and wildlife experts will be featured.

The show premiered in 1963 on network television and aired each Sunday. With host Marlin Perkins and assistant Jim Fowler, it became one of the most beloved and respected programs in television history.

The new series will bring greater awareness of ecological and animal habitat issues, including the coral conservation taking place at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and other zoos and aquariums around the country through the Florida Coral Reef Tract Project.

“Our hope is that the new ‘Wild Kingdom’ series will reach a new generation of people passionate about their commitment to preserving the natural world,” Gros said in a press release.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert