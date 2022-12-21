 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arts & Entertainment: Mannheim Steamroller concerts mark 35 years of Christmas cheer

Mannheim Steamroller will perform Christmas shows at the Orpheum Theater this week.

 SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Cirian's has been flocking trees all the colors of the rainbow for more than 40 years

Mannheim Steamroller makes its traditional Christmas stop at the Orpheum Theater this week.

The group, led by Omaha’s own Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis, will perform shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

This year’s program celebrates the 35th anniversary of the iconic ensemble’s first Christmas album. Its popular holiday shows feature bright multimedia effects and plenty of classic carols.

Billboard magazine recently named four Mannheim Steamroller recordings to its list of the Top 25 Holiday Albums through the years. Making the cut were “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” “A Fresh Aire Christmas,” “Christmas in the Aire” and “Christmas Extraordinaire,” which features Johnny Mathis singing “Oh Tannenbaum.”

The group had more albums on the list than superstar artists Celine Dion, Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Kenny G and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tickets for the Omaha concerts range from $39 to $59 and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Play version of ‘Lovely, Still’

A play by Omaha native Nik Fackler, based on his 2007 movie, will be performed in a staged reading Friday at the Benson Theatre.

“Lovely, Still” is the story of an elderly man who falls in love for the first time and decides to spend Christmas with his lady friend. It has a touching surprise ending.

The movie, filmed in Omaha, featured Martin Landau, Ellen Burstyn and Elizabeth Banks.

The play has also been produced in South Korea. The free show in Omaha begins at 7 p.m. at the theater, 6054 Maple St.

15 years of TADA in Lincoln

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the TADA Theatre in Lincoln is hosting the award-winning guitarist for Paul McCartney’s group Wings for two concerts next year.

Laurence Juber, better known as LJ, won his first Grammy with Wings and has gone on to play with singers Harry Styles and Dan Hicks. He has also performed on the soundtracks for hundreds of television shows and for the films “Good Will Hunting,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Pocahontas.”

His recording, “LJ Plays The Beatles,” was named one of Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s top 10 albums of all time.

He’s also a noted composer; his arrangement of “The Pink Panther Theme” earned him his second Grammy Award.

His concerts in Lincoln will include one focused on the Beatles album and another called “LJ’s World on 6 Strings.” He’ll also present a master class while he’s in the city.

Juber has a longtime connection with TADA: He composed the score for “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” which was the theater’s first show, with his wife, Hope Juber, daughter of “Gilligan” TV creator Sherwood Schwartz.

His concerts are May 12 and 12, 2023.

The rest of TADA’s season 15 lineup, all in 2023:

“Company,” Feb. 9-26

“Tick … Tick Boom,” April 20 to May 7

“Ain’t Misbehavin’, the Fats Waller Musical,” June 15 to July 2

“Tadastock 4,” July 15

“Beehive,” Aug. 10-27

“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits,” Oct. 13-23

“Chanel Savage’s Hot Christmas Spectacular,” Dec. 8-10

“Your Holiday Show of Shows,” Dec. 15-17

Go to tadatheatre.info for tickets and more information.

Beatles music in Red Cloud

Omahan Billy McGuigan and his Beatles show are returning to the Red Cloud (Nebraska) Opera House next year.

The concert venue, part of the National Willa Cather Center, is bringing back 10 fan favorites in 2023 to celebrate 20 years of performances.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” will kick off the year at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the performance.

With brothers Matthew and Ryan, McGuigan takes audience requests from the Fab Four’s extensive catalog and gives the songs the band’s own treatment. Audiences in the Midwest, across the nation and even outside the U.S. have enjoyed the show.

Go to willacather.org/EVENTS to purchase tickets and check back for an announcement of the complete 2023 season.

Bid farewell to 2022 with Abendmusik

Ring out the old year with Plymouth Brass and a pipe organ at “Last Blast!” on Dec. 31.

The 7 p.m. concert continues the Abendmusik tradition of New Year’s Eve concerts at First-Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2000 D St. in Lincoln.

It will feature Nathaniel Gumbs, one of America’s most celebrated young organists. He is the director of chapel music at Yale University and has degrees from Yale, Shenandoah Conservatory and the Eastman School of Music. He recently performed to capacity audiences at Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and has been a featured artist with the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers.

The concert will be streamed at abendmusik.org. Proceeds from a freewill collection will go to the Lincoln Music Teachers Association.