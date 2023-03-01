Married, bestselling authors James Patterson and Susan Solie Patterson will speak at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in April.

The event will be part of the Marion Marsh Brown Writers Lecture Series. The couple will talk about their careers and their new co-authored novel, “Things I Wish I Told My Mother.”

James Patterson, renowned for his mystery novels featuring detective Alex Cross, is the world’s best-selling author. “Walk in My Combat Boots” and “Filthy Rich” are among his most popular books. He has collaborated on works with Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton and has won the National Humanities Medal and several other commendations.

His wife is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she was an All-American swimmer. She wrote “Big Words for Little Geniuses,” a New York Times bestseller.

Series namesake Marion Marsh Brown was a mother, an author and a professor at UNO when it was Omaha University. She wrote 19 books and received a number of awards.

Other lecturers in the series — which began in 2016 — include authors John Grisham, Cheryl Strayed and Nicholas Sparks. The Patterson appearance marks its return from a pandemic break that started in 2020.

The lecture, at 7 p.m. on April 11, will be at Baxter Arena near 67th and Center Streets and will be free to the public. Organizers are asking those who plan to attend to RSVP at bit.ly/3ENG79v.

Benson art show

Paintings by Stephen Kavanaugh will be on display at the BFF Gallery in Benson all month.

His new show, “Look to You,” is his first solo exhibition of the year. He said he sought inspiration from nature for his current paintings, which were created with intuitive brush strokes and abstract combinations of shape and color.

Kavanaugh is an Omaha painter, muralist and graphic designer who has completed numerous commissioned works for clients such as Facebook, Maxum Group and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is the program coordinator for the Kent Bellows Mentoring Project.

“I’ve been feeling an internal pull to do some exploring with my art,” he said in a press release about the new exhibit. “These new works are the result of my attempt to fully trust my intuitive path.”

His last show, “Crowning the Kavity,” was at Project Project in 2020.

“Look to You” opens with a 6 p.m. reception Friday at the gallery, inside the John J. Mercer Masonic Temple at 5901 Maple St. It runs through March 31.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and by appointment.

Willa Cather Residency Program

Life in Red Cloud, Nebraska, inspired the writings of iconic author Willa Cather. Now modern-day writers can have a similar experience.

The National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud is sponsoring the Willa Cather Residency Program, an opportunity for a cohort of creative people to reside and create in the small Nebraska prairie town.

The inaugural event will be Oct. 15-29 and is part of a yearlong celebration of Cather’s 150th birthday.

The program aims to attract and inspire new work by novelists, poets, playwrights, nonfiction writers, screenwriters, composers, musicians and visual artists.

It will introduce participants to Cather’s hometown, a locale for which she held a lifelong reverence despite spending the bulk of her days in New York City. It also expands the center’s commitment to fostering the development of new art and honors the author’s place in classic American literature and her statute among the world’s most renowned artists.

Each participant will get a private furnished room in the Cather Second Home Guest House, which has a communal kitchen, dining room and living room. They also will get a separate place to work and receive a per diem for food.

The first cohort for the residency will be a small group of writers drawn from a pool of national applicants. You don’t need a knowledge of Cather’s work or a connection to Nebraska to apply, but you do need a desire to create in the quiet, relative isolation of a small rural community.

“We hope our guests will draw inspiration from the landscape and small-town life, just as Cather drew deeply from this special place.” said Ashley Olson, executive director of the National Willa Cather Center.

The application process runs from now until April 15 and winners will be announced after May 1. There’s a small application fee. For more information and a link to the application, go to willacather.org and click on “Willa Cather Residency Program.”

Edem Soul Music

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Edem Soul Music will perform at a brunch Sunday at the Benson Theatre.

Originally from the East Coast, the artist (aka Edem K. Garro) was raised in the Midwest and now lives in Omaha. She defines her sound through the 12 instruments she plays, including the harp, ukulele, guitar and various forms of African percussion.

She sings in English and in her native tongue “Ga,” which originated in the Ga tribe in Ghana.

Edem has been nominated for 13 Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards, winning in 2021, 2020 and 2018.

Jojo’s Diner will provide a buffet brunch with breakfast foods for the 10 a.m. event. Tickets, $25, are available at bensontheatre.org. The theater is located at 6054 Maple St.

Old School Shakespeare

Two performances of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” are on tap this weekend in Omaha.

Old School Shakespeare, which features serious actors with no director presenting plays in bars, will turn the Benson Theatre into a tavern on Friday night for the show.

It’s the first time in its year-old history that the informal troupe is not in a traditional bar. Rows of seats will be replaced with tables and chairs, and drinks from the theater’s lobby bar will be available for purchase.

The show itself is free, though $20 donations — that will be shared among the actors — are suggested.

The Benson Theatre performance, at 6054 Maple St., starts at 7:30 p.m. Another show, at Site-1 Brewing, 2566 Farnam St., is at 2 p.m. Sunday.

