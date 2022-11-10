Arts & Entertainment Scene: Artist's show at Omaha gallery explores 'suspension' between cultures

A new art show at the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery explores the experiences of an artist who is a first-generation American.

“Primero,” featuring pieces by Bryan Raymundo, opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and runs through Jan. 7, 2023.

Raymundo is an emerging printmaker who is studying for a master of fine arts degree in printmaking at Kansas State University. He is on track to graduate in May of next year. He got his undergraduate degree in printmaking from Wichita State University.

For the show, he says, he has used layering, folding, cutting and dissecting to showcase his experiences with materials and processes.

“Primero showcases work that has allowed me to explore the tension and suspension between cultures in my upbringing,” he said in an artist statement. “The imagery in these prints is inspired by my experiences in suspension between Mexican and American culture.”

Raymundo’s fine art prints are relief woodcuts and etchings and dry points (a technique in which an image is incised into a plate with hard-pointed needle of sharp metal or diamond.)

Some mix printmaking methods and techniques, and he uses a variety of printmaking papers, both translucent and opaque, to explore the change in images he has created.

The gallery, at 1806 Vinton St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, visit rbrg.org.

Great Plains Theatre Conference stages ‘Goose’

Who among us hasn’t wanted a change in a life that’s not quite what we had in mind?

The main character, Dallin, gets that change in “Goose,” a play by Seattle-based writer Michael Yichao that’s being produced by the Great Plains Theatre Commons next week.

As Dallin gets older, nothing is turning out as he expected. In act one, nobody shows up at his 13th birthday party. In act two, he returns home after being gone a long time with a 13-year-old daughter. Then an old friend appears to take him on a journey through time and space.

Free tickets are available to the play at eventbrite.com. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19; and 6 p.m. Nov. 20. It will be performed at Yates Illuminates, 3260 Davenport St.

The cast features Artie Shaw, Darryl Brown Jr. and Aniyah Skanes. TammyRa’ is the director.

Yichao’s plays have gotten recognition from the O’Neill Theater’s National Playwright’s Conference and the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center, among other organizations. They have been produced across the United States and Canada.

Omaha Symphony, high school choirs to perform ‘Carmina Burana’

Omaha Symphony, three professional soloists and about 350 students from eight high school choirs will present Carl Orff’s masterpiece “Carmina Burana” on Sunday at the Holland Center.

The choral work, a poetic and dramatic set of texts set to music, is this year’s program for the yearly Choral Collaborative between the symphony and area student vocal programs. Participating high schools are Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Bennington, Burke, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn and Fremont, plus the Omaha Public Schools Mini-Singers Chorus.

Featured soloists are soprano Jessica Bebee, tenor Eric Barry and baritone Markel Reed. Ernest Richardson, the symphony’s resident conductor and principal pops conductor, will be at the podium.

Choral Collaborative gives the symphony a chance to mount an impressively large production while introducing young people to world-class choral repertoire. The students have been preparing for the event all fall with Richardson, their choir directors, vocal teachers and diction coaches.

“Carmina Burana” is based on a series of 209 secular poems written in the 13th century and was one of the most performed and celebrated compositions in the 20th century. In addition to concert performances, it has been featured on television and in films.

The program begins at 2 p.m. in the Kiewit Concert Hall at the center near 12th and Douglas Streets. Tickets, starting at $20, are available at omahasymphony.org or by calling Ticket Omaha at 402-345-0606.

‘Cinema Sabaya’ to precede discussion about Israeli, Arab women

The showing of an award-winning film about friendship and understanding between Arab and Jewish women will be followed by a live discussion on that topic.

The program, “Cinema Sabaya: Hearing Arab and Jewish Women’s Voices,” is Tuesday at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St.

The Israeli film, “Cinema Sabaya,” begins at 6:30 p.m. The discussion will begin immediately after and will be moderated by Women Leading a Dialogue, a group of Arab and Israeli women who have traveled from Israel to share their experiences and promote coexistence.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Schwalb Center for Israel & Jewish Studies is sponsoring the event with the Jewish Federation of Omaha and the Benson Theatre. It’s free, but reservations are required. Go to bensontheatre.org to sign up.