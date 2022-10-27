Arts & Entertainment Scene: Brigit St. Brigit's 'Fireside Tales' bring out the ghouls this weekend

As if following current events isn’t scary enough, Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Company is telling "Fireside Tales" all weekend.

“The War of the Worlds” by H.G. Wells is the centerpiece for the spooky event, which will be held around a roaring campfire at Rainwood Farms, 9126 N. 96th St.

Storytellers will perform the original radio broadcast executed by Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre in 1938. It caused widespread panic when listeners who hadn’t heard a disclaimer at the beginning believed that aliens were, in fact, invading Earth.

Other tales will include “The Raven” by Edgar Allen Poe, “The Monkey’s Paw” by H.H. Jacobs, and a sneak peek of the 20th anniversary revival of the BSB original “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” which was adapted by the theater in 2003.

Performances are Friday through Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Hot cider and treats will be served.

Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 for students, seniors 65 and older and military personnel and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Go to bsbtheatre.com to reserve a seat around the fire and get directions to the farm.

Seek out these other Halloween theater blockbusters

It’s probably too late for most of you this year, but I have to gush about “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Bluebarn Theater.

This show, perfect for the season, takes many lines directly from Washington Irving’s novel and puts them in the hands of a tight and talented ensemble of actors: Abz Cameron; Raydell Cordell III; Rodger Gerberding; Roderick Hickman; Josh Peyton; Theresa Sindalar and Brandon Williams.

Most of them play several roles, and all are excellent. They turn the script — adapted with love and a knack for deft trimming by Ben Beck and director Jill Anderson — into something truly magical. They use the 18th century prose to its full effect and the result is sometimes eerily spooky and often humorous.

The scenery by Sarah Rowe looks like a sumptuous book illustration, enhanced by Bill Kirby’s lighting (including effective use of darkness, no doubt guided by Anderson). And period music by Olga Smola and Julia Williams is essential.

Costumes also tell the story, especially that of Ichabod Crane (brilliantly played by Peyton). His garb, combined with his exaggerated movements, make him look like all the pictures of Crane I’ve seen in various volumes over the years.

The Bluebarn website said the show, running through Monday, is sold out. I know they keep a waiting list, and even though it might be futile, I would try to get on that list if I were you. Don't call them; show up at the theater, 1106 S. 10th St., 45 minutes before curtain.

And start lobbying the theater to bring back “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” next year. I can see it becoming a Halloween tradition.

Speaking of traditions, you have a few more days to see “The Rocky Horror Show” from Rave On Productions at the Slowdown. I haven’t seen this version of the musical, but I have seen its Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Benn Sieff, play the same role at the Omaha Community Playhouse, and he was a hoot. If you’re looking for lots of Halloween giggles this weekend, check out tickets at slowdown.com. General admission is $35, reserved pit room or balcony is $40 and reserved pit-side east or west is $50.

Halloween drive-in movies end season at Falconwood Park

The days leading up to Halloween will be packed with drive-in movies at Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue. The films are a last blast for the park’s season.

Organizers ask that you get one ticket per car at falconwoodpark.com to reserve a spot even though the movies are free.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Monday; and at 5 p.m. Sunday. Here’s the lineup:

Friday: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Little Shop of Horrors”

Sunday: “The Blair Witch Project” and “Hocus Pocus”

Monday: ‘Halloween” and “Scream”

Durham Museum has “Halloweekend” events

The historic train at the Durham Museum may just be haunted this weekend, if skeletons, cobwebs, spiders and other creepy creatures are any indication.

The spooky fleet is one of several attractions at the museum all weekend. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free and they’re encouraged to wear costumes.

In addition to the Haunted Train and the Cobweb Caboose, activities include a Creepy Curator station and games on the train platform. Kids also will get goodie bags.

Dancing zombies from The Moving Company at the University of Nebraska at Omaha will invade the museum each afternoon.

Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $13 for adults and $10 for seniors 62 and older, military personnel and veterans.

Carson Lecture Series returns with Omaha comedian Pat Hazell

The biennial Carson Lectures Series — featuring host Pat Hazell, a longtime comedian who is an Omaha native — will be Sunday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The 3:30 p.m. program will be in the Swanson Auditorium of the Nebraska Union at 14th and R Streets. UNL’s Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film hosts the free public event.

Hazell, who was a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” toward the end of Carson’s tenure, has appeared at the lecture before. He also was on “The Tonight Show” six times when Jay Leno was host, was one of the original writers for NBC TV’s “Seinfeld" and is a contributing commentator on National Public Radio.

Frequent “Tonight Show” performer Teresa Ganzel will return to Lincoln for another lecture appearance, this time as special guest. Ganzel took over for Carol Wayne as Carson’s “Tea Time Lady” and played other characters with the Mighty Carson Art Players on the show.

Both Hazell and Ganzel will share clips highlighting Carson’s talent and stories from their time on the show. Carson, a native of Corning, Iowa, who grew up in Norfolk, hosted the show for 30 years, from 1962. He also attended NU.

The UNL Jazz Orchestra will perform at the lecture. A student-made film “Johnny Carson: Student of Comedy,” will also be shown.

This marks the event’s return after a pandemic break. Because of limited seating, tickets are required. You can get them at go.unl.edu/carsonlecture.

Popular 1970s group Kansas to play arena in Ralston

A rock group popular in the mid-to-late 1970s will perform Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, near 72nd and Q Streets in Ralston.

Kansas, known for hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind” and “Point of No Return,” will headline the 7 p.m. concert.

Tickets range from $49 to $69 and are available at libertyfirstcreditunionarena.evenue.net.

Auditions

Chanticleer Community Theater, in the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center at 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, will have auditions for “Plaza Suite” by Neil Simon at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7. The play is about three couples who each occupy Suite 719 in the hotel at different times. The cast size can be from six to 12 actors. People who audition will be asked to perform a cold reading from the script. Bring a list of conflicts from Nov. 7 through Jan. 22. The show runs from Jan. 13-22 and will be directed by Katy Kepler.

Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., will hold auditions for “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5; and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Three roles are available: Heidi Schreck, woman age 35-50 (possibly double-cast), a former teen debate champion who gave speeches about the Constitution across the country and is now reflecting on that experience; American Legionnaire, man age 35 to 50, who monitors the speech and debate and is a friend of Heidi; Debater, girl age 14 to 17 (will be double-cast). Auditions are prepared sides and cold readings from the script. Monologues less than two minutes long are welcome but not required. The play runs Feb. 2-26 and rehearsals begin Jan. 1. Susan Clement is director. For information and a copy of the script, contact Amy Reiner at areiner@bluebarn.org.