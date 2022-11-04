Arts & Entertainment Scene: Omaha Community Playhouse's associate artistic director resigns

A few months after hiring a new associate artistic director, the Omaha Community Playhouse is looking to fill the job again.

Brady Patsy resigned this week. He made an impact in his short time at the theater as the director of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” and by performing a booming voice-only role in “The Cake.”

He was set to direct August Wilson’s “Fences” early next year. Playhouse Executive Director Katie Broman said on Facebook that a new director for that show will be announced at a future date.

Brady and his growing family will return to Pittsburgh, where they have the support of loved ones, according to the Facebook post.

“While we are saddened to see Brady leave, we’re thankful for his brief insight and impact on Omaha and OCP,” the post said.

Dickens descendant to perform in Omaha

Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens, is returning to Omaha with a new one-man show.

The Douglas County Historical Society, sponsor of his previous Omaha performances, is hosting his interpretation of his ancestor’s beloved novel “A Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. Sunday. The event — at the Field Club of Omaha, 3615 Woolworth Ave. — begins with tea at 2 p.m.

At 6 p.m. the same day, Dickens will present the debut of his new program at the General Crook House Museum, 5720 N. 30th St. The reading, “The Queen and the Commoner,” is based on the relationship between Charles Dickens and Queen Victoria. The performance is exclusive to Omaha.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the evening presentation, and books and merchandise will be available at both shows.

Gerald Dickens has worked around the world as an actor, director and producer. He first performed “A Christmas Carol” in 1993.

To reserve tickets, call 402-455-9990 or stop by the museum. The historical society’s website is douglascohistory.org.

Bellevue show based on classic film

A charming story about a family’s excitement over the 1904 World’s Fair is the next play onstage at the Bellevue Little Theatre.

“Meet Me in St. Louis,” based on the 1944 Christmas movie musical starring Judy Garland, opens Friday night and runs through Nov. 20. Suitable for all ages, it focuses on a usually stable clan that erupts in chaos in anticipation of the big event.

Jackson Newman directs a 16-member cast in the show. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The theater now has online reservations and payment for all audience members. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students with proper IDs. One-time buyers can purchase tickets at blt.simpletix.com. Season ticket holders should call 402-413-8945 or email info@theblt.org.

The theater is at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue. It has a new website: theblt.org.

Pianist to perform at Creighton

A pianist who performed for first lady Barbara Bush in Washington, D.C., will present a free concert at Creighton University on Friday night.

Mark Valenti, who has a master of music degree from Northwestern University, will play at 7 p.m. at the Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza on the CU campus.

Valenti has a bachelor of music degree from the Philadelphia Musical Academy and has studied with noted teachers Benjamin Whitten and Zoltan Kocsis. He has performed throughout the United States and in France, Hungary, Belgium and Luxembourg. He also has worked with jazz artists such as Gregory Hines and Frank Foster.

His program at Creighton will include works by Joseph Haydn, Claude Debussy, Frédéric Chopin and Béla Bartók.

Weisenheimers coming back to Playhouse

The Weisenheimers improv comedy group will make a one-night only appearance at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Nov. 11.

The trio — Monty Eich, Theresa Sindelar and Cullen Chollett — is known for its smart, fast routines with insane characters.

The group has been performing for company parties, corporate events, school and church groups and at other venues throughout the Midwest since 1997.

It will perform in the small Howard Drew Theatre at the Playhouse. Tickets are $20 general admission and are available at the theater box office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.