Arts & Entertainment Scene: Popular festival of cultures back at the Durham after pandemic pause

The Holiday Cultural Festival returns to the Durham Museum on Friday after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

More than 30 local cultural organizations will display crafts and traditional dress depicting how different countries celebrate the holiday season. Musicians and dancers will perform throughout the event.

Food and gifts from around the world will be available for purchase. And Santa will make a special appearance.

Some of the groups at the event include the African Culture Connection, Craoi na Tire Studio of Irish Dance, Flamenco Omaha, the Omaha chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, Scottish Society of Nebraska, the Sons of Norway and more.

In addition, a display of Christmas trees from many cultures will be up now through Jan. 8, 2023. Local cultural societies decorate each tree and write an interpretive text explaining the meaning behind the decorations and the unique traditions of each culture.

The festival is from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s included in regular museum admission: $13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for kids age 3 through 12 and free for those age 2 and younger. The museum is on the outskirts of the Old Market at 801 S. 10th St.

‘Christmas With Wesleyan’

Youth choirs will join singers from Nebraska Wesleyan University in “Let Heaven and Nature Sing: Christmas With Wesleyan” this weekend.

The concert will be performed at 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Boys Choir and an ensemble from Waverly High School will join three Wesleyan choirs to create a group of more than 150 singers. A string quartet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and organ will accompany the combined group.

An audience sing-along will feature familiar carols such as “Joy to the World” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Tom Trenney, director of choirs at Wesleyan, promises an evening filled with Christmas magic.

“We believe the music and message we share can bring healing to our souls and hope to our hearts,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations to a free-will offering will go to Friendship Home, a nonprofit that fights domestic violence.

TADA opens musical

An eclectic and riveting musical by Jason Robert Brown opens Friday at the TADA Theatre in Lincoln.

“Songs for a New World” mixes jazz, pop and gospel music with tight harmonies and daring vocals. The settings vary widely from a Spanish ship sailing for a new land to the ledge of a New York penthouse. The characters are also interesting: a young Bronx man who wants to play pro basketball, a sad Mrs. Claus who isn’t looking forward to Christmas and more.

It’s designed to appeal to both old and new generations.

The cast features Jake Bartlett, Beth King, Maddy Stark and Roderick Cotton. The director is University of Nebraska professor Alisa Belflower.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. It runs through Dec. 28, with no show on Dec. 9. Call 402-438-8232 for tickets and more information.

Singer stops at Buck’s

Country musician Jeremy McComb is bringing his “Christmas, Cowboy Style” to a popular Venice, Nebraska, bar.

Traditional western lifestyle and frontier culture inspired the show, which features music by Michael Martin Murphey, Lyle Lovett, Asleep at the Wheel and more. It stops at Buck’s Bar and Grill, 27849 West Center Road, at 9 tonight.

McComb, known for his storytelling, has been in radio and tour-managing and has released five albums. He wrote songs for projects that have sold more than 60 million copies, including the Grammy Award-nominated soundtrack “Blue Collar Comedy Tour — One for the Road.”

He was born in Idaho and is a sixth-generation musician.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

‘Holiday Lites’ at Benson

A series of original one-acts makes up “Holiday Lites,” onstage at the Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple St., on weekends beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 18.

The intermingled and interconnected vignettes feature a variety of stories, such as an encounter with Krampus, dealing with grief at the holidays and a new way of looking at cookies. The tales involve Thanksgiving, Christmas, winter solstice, Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve and a few surprises.

They’re written by MS Wulfgar, Moira Mangiameli, Jason Levering and Katt Walsh.

Tickets are available at bensontheatre.org. They’re $35 for general admission and $30 for students, seniors and military personnel. Masks are required at performances.