A play about female power centered on a pre-teen competitive dance team premieres at the Bluebarn Theatre this weekend.

“Dance Nation” by Clare Barron opened Thursday and runs through June 25. Like “What the Constitution Means to Me,” presented earlier this season at the Bluebarn, Barron’s play was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2019.

The script is a drama about the team’s efforts to win a national competition, the Boogie Crown Grand Prix Finals in Tampa Bay. It features a multigenerational cast portraying 13-year-olds.

Among other things, it deals with what happens when a girl who has never been the top dancer suddenly displaces her best friend in the starring role.

Bluebarn Artistic Director Susan Clement says it’s unlike anything she’s seen before.

“It’s the wildest, most wonderful piece of theater I’ve ever been a part of,” she said. “It really celebrates women stepping in and taking their own power.”

The cast features Kevin Barratt, Courtney Stein Cairncross, Kylah Calloway, Natalie Hanson, Francisco Franco, Daena Schweiger, Tatiana Sandoval, Nina Washington and Julie Fitzgerald Ryan.

The theater has created several “engagement events” to complement the show:

— Patrons are asked to bring one or more feminine care items to the theater for a Community Donation Period Drive to help Omaha-area women who can’t afford menstrual products. The goal is to collect 500 items. For every product you bring to the Bluebarn, you’ll be entered in a raffle to win a free membership for the theater’s 2023-2024 season.

One in four low-income Nebraskans struggled to buy menstrual products within the last year, according to Access Period, an Omaha group that collects money to purchase items such as pads and tampons and works with nonprofit groups to reach people who need them. You can donate funds for the products at accessperiod.com

— The show’s cast and creatives will talk about the process that brought “Dance Nation” to the Bluebarn stage after the May 26 performance.

— An art show — “Expressions in Motion: An Artistic Exploration of Dance, Nature and the Rhythms of Life” — will be open to the public 45 minutes before each show and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Bluebarn lobby at 1106 S. 10th St. Jared Spence, the show’s curator, will give art talks with the artists at 7 p.m. before performances on June 2 and 10.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 6 p.m. June 4 and 11; and 2 p.m. June 18 and 25.

Tickets are $37 general admission, $32 for educators, health care workers and military personnel. They’re available at bluebarn.org or through the box office, 402-345-1576.

New Play Conference returns

The Great Plains Theatre Commons opens its 18th annual New Play Conference on Sunday.

The event, which includes workshops, readings and performances designed to develop new works of theater and cultivate new creators, runs through June 3.

A number of nationally known playwrights, directors, actors and others will be in Omaha to participate in the conference. That includes 22 people who will mentor 12 playwrights from across the country in such areas as script development and play design and production.

The playwrights’ works were selected from more than 600 script submissions.

“We are honored to host this talented, inspiring group of artists at this year’s New Play Conference,” Great Plains Theatre Commons director Kevin Lawler said in a press release. “The community and mentorship they share is critical to creating the nurturing environment needed for new work to move into our national cultural conversation.”

The conference also provides paid professional opportunities for local artists, he said. Nearly 100 workers will be employed in every aspect of theater production: lighting, set design, music, costumes, acting, directing and more.

The work the conference brings to local creatives is more important than ever “given the long-lasting economic impact of the pandemic,” Lawler said.

All theater conference readings and events are free and open to the public. For a schedule, go to gptcplays.com. All conference sessions are at the Fort Omaha Campus of Metropolitan Community College near 30th and Fort Streets.

Juried exhibition at Hoff Center

The second annual New Masters Art Show opens Friday night at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

More than 40 professional area artists will be represented in the juried show, which offers a $2,500 prize and a gold medal to the winner. Works in the exhibit include realistic landscapes, figures and portraits.

A free opening night reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with remarks at 7. Guests are encouraged to stop for drinks at McCormick’s 1894 bar beginning at 4 p.m. and food from the BBQ Brothers pop-up restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. Andre Vander Velde will perform music from 7 to 9 p.m.

The free show, sponsored by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment, will run through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Hoff Center is at 1001 South 10th St.

Cather conference in Red Cloud

This year’s Willa Cather Spring Conference in Red Cloud, Nebraska, has a special theme: It marks the iconic Nebraska author’s 150th birthday.

“Complex and Brilliant: Cather at 150” will celebrate the author’s life and legacy and examine the evolution of her literary imagination. It will explore one of her novels, “The Lost Lady,” and her essay “Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle,” which was published 100 years ago.

Two noted scholars will speak at the event:

— Dr. Molly Rozum, associate professor and Ronald M. Nelson Chair of Great Plains and South Dakota history at the University of South Dakota, will present “The Necessary Vision and the Necessary Skill: Willa Cather, Grasslands Space and the Cultural Aspirations of the Settler Society’s First Grasslands Grown Generations” at 7 p.m. June 1.

— Dr. Shelley Stamp, professor of film and digital media at the University of California-Santa Cruz, will present “Willa Cather and Company: Female Filmmakers, Female Screenwriters and Female Authors in Early Hollywood” at 7 p.m. June 2.

There will also be a mixer at the newly restored Farmers and Merchants Bank and a preview of “Making a Place,” a new permanent exhibit detailing the history of Red Cloud and its intersections with Cather’s life and art. Cather was born in Red Cloud on Dec. 7, 1973.

Other events include an art exhibit of Cather-inspired work by more than two dozen artists and a performance of “Four Cather Tableaux,” based on original compositions commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. The Bel Canto Duo, with Darci Gamerl on oboe and English horn and David Downing on cello, will perform the pieces.

In-person reservations for the conference are closed, but you can register to attend virtually through June 1. Select events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the conference, as well as virtual registration and tickets to the Bel Canto concert (which are being sold separately), go to willacather.org.

