“An Evening With Andrew Rannells” will be held at KANEKO on May 17.

Rannells, a film, stage, television and voice actor, grew up in Omaha where he attended Creighton Prep High School.

He Other credits include the Broadway musical “Falsettos,” television shows “The New Normal” and “History of the World Part II” and films such as “The Boys in the Band” and “The Prom.”

He’s also the author of a new memoir, “Uncle of the Year,” and is appearing in Omaha as part of the book’s publicity tour. His other book was “Too Much is Not Enough,” published in 2019. He will discuss his writings and his acting career in his local appearance.

The Bookworm, near 90th Street and West Center Road, is sponsoring the 7 to 9 p.m. event at KANEKO, an arts center at 1111 Jones St. His books will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $45 general admission and $40 for KANEKO members, and include a hardcover copy of “Uncle of the Year.” They’re available at thekaneko.org.

Playhouse DEI director resigns

The first director of inclusion and community engagement at the Omaha Community Playhouse has resigned.

Kathy Tyree, who is also a widely known Omaha actor and director, will step down on June 1. She will continue as the guest director of “Respect,” the next show on the theater’s Hawks Mainstage, which opens June 9.

Tyree’s outreach and progress in the DEI position have "ensured that Playhouse productions are better representative of the community we serve," theater leaders said when announcing her departure."

They said they are seeking Tyree’s replacement and that she will assist in the new director’s transition.

“OCP remains committed to furthering its inclusivity and diversity both in performer representation and in its productions,” they said. “We thank Kathy for her valuable contributions.”

Landmark for Bellevue stage

Bellevue Little Theatre had its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Now, it’s about to premiere its 250th production.

“Girls’ Weekend,” a fast-moving farce by Iowa writer Karen Schaeffer, has that distinction. It opens Friday night and runs through May 21.

A party to mark the milestone will be held after the opening night performance. Patrons are invited to celebrate with the cast and staff over drinks and light refreshments.

The play begins as four Iowa women arrive at an isolated cabin to drink wine, laugh and discuss their latest book club assignment. Book talk soon goes by the wayside as the girls begin dishing about the men who aren’t there.

Jon Flower is the director. The cast includes D. Laureen Pickle, Heather Wilhelm, Sara Scheidies, Clair Mahoney, Daniel Henery-Cavanaugh, Chris Latta, Don Harris and Rider Mattheis.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets, available at theblt.org, are $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students.

Peruvian painter has exhibit

Alfredo Zagaceta​, a painter from Peru’s Amazon jungle, is holding an exhibit this weekend in Omaha.

The exhibit will be Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14205 N. 32nd Ave., a private home that sits on 11 acres of burr oak forest.

“I met him at Envision Festival in Costa Rica and fell in love with his work, homeowner Aaron Batt said. “I’m excited to be offering his unique perspective to the public of Omaha.”

Apprenticing under Pablo Amaringo, Zagaceta lived and worked with him in exchange for his school’s tuition at the Amazon School of Painting.

For four years, Zagaceta learned English, helped with daily chores and immersed himself in jungle wisdom.

Zagaceta has participated in collective exhibitions in various parts of Peru, the United States, Europe and Japan. His paintings hang in the International Museum of Children’s Art in Norway.

He resides in Pucallpa and paints in the Neo-Amazonico and the Amazonia sub-realistic style.

“He says that his passion is painting, and that he will paint until he can no longer lift a brush,” Batt said.

Falconwood movies are back

The drive-in theater at Falconwood Park in Bellevue is opening for the season this week.

The first three films will be the original “Star Wars” trilogy, beginning, of course, on Thursday (“May the Fourth Be With You.) “A New Hope” will be shown that night, and Friday (“Revenge of the Fifth”) will bring a double feature: “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” If you come, you’re encouraged to wear “Star Wars” costumes.

Other May shows include “Encanto” on Saturday; “Twister” May 18; “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” May 19 and “E.T” May 21.

Food trucks will be on-hand and glamping cabins will be available if you want to stay all night.

Gates open at 7 each movie night and the show begins at dusk. All the films are free.

Falconwood Park is at 905 Allied Road in Bellevue. For more information, go to falconwoodpark.com.

Longer hours at the Durham

The Durham Museum is extending its operating hours this summer, staying open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays starting in June.

Along with that, it’s bringing back the “$5 after 5” promotion that allows people of all ages to get in the museum for only $5 after 5 p.m. Children 2 and younger will remain free.

The museum will also be open seven days a week this summer. Hours in June, July and August are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 4 p.m. Sundays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.

It will be closed on Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Cinco de Mayo celebration

The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum is having a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at the Benson Theatre on Friday.

The 5 p.m. event will honor a century of activism by South Omaha Mexican and American families. It will feature Mariachi Zapata, Marina Rosado, Linda Garcia and the Hispanic Art Center of Omaha Dance Company. Elected officials have also been invited.

Admission is $10 at the door. For an additional $25, you can participate in a tequila tasting with “Tequila Whisperer” Chato Chicano at 5:30 p.m.

The theater is at 6054 Maple St. The South Omaha Immigrant History Museum is at 1941 S. 42nd St., Suite 221.

World-Herald staff writer Marjie Ducey contributed to this report.

Photos: Inside the renovated Benson Theatre