Omaha Mobile Stage is looking for young people ages 12 to 19 from across the city to serve on a new Performing Arts Youth Advisory Board.

The purpose of the board is to connect young performers and give them a chance to participate in decision-making, said Jessica Scheuerman, executive director of Partners for Livable Change, a nonprofit group that manages the Omaha Mobile Stage, a traveling performance venue that serves all ages in all neighborhoods.

Youths on the advisory board will assist with programming and promotion of Omaha Mobile Stage youth talent shows, similar to the old Show Wagon performances.

“Members will get a broader understanding of how the local arts nonprofit sector ticks and how public events are created and managed,” Scheuerman said in a press release. “They will be better positioned for future careers as arts administrators.”

She said the group will work with professionals from Opera Omaha; the Omaha Community Playhouse; the City of Papillion; the City of La Vista’s Salute to Summer; the RiverFront; the Nebraska Arts Council; the Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department; and many other entities.

Nominations are now open. In addition to the age requirement, nominees must live in the Omaha metropolitan area; be involved in performing arts at school, in the community or both; be able to attend in-person and Zoom meetings; and be able to share information about the talent show series.

For more information or to nominate someone, go to omahamobilestage.org and click on “youth advisory board."

Art show

Original artwork by Cindy Rae Mathiasen will be shown at Omaha’s Jewish Community Center throughout March.

The Council Bluffs artist’s new collection, “My Iowa,” features vistas of Iowa life. It will be displayed in the center’s Eisenberg Gallery.

Mathiasen explores the relationship between self and nature with a focus on connection. Her works are somewhat abstract, but she also has a collection entitled “Cindy’s Backyard Birds” that is more realistic.

She hopes the JCC show will be pleasing to art patrons.

“I believe these works can be a calming showcase of regional scenes for community center visitors,” she said.

She also has exhibits at the Artist Collective Gallery and Ginger’s Hang-Up in Omaha and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment in the Council Bluffs.

The Jewish Community Center is at 333 S. 132nd St. Gallery hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

More for about the center, go to jcc.omaha.org.

Youth festival

“Glory, Glory Hallelujah” is the title of this year’s Youth Masterworks Festival, set for Monday at First Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Lincoln.

The 7:30 p.m. concert will feature more than 200 students from Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast and Norris High Schools who will perform John Rutter’s “Gloria” and Peter Wilhousky’s iconic “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

String players from Lincoln East and the Plymouth Brass will accompany the singers. Glen Thomas Rideout will be the guest conductor.

The annual festival has grown since it began in 2015. Last year, more than 300 students played to an audience of 1,200 people — perhaps the largest event in Abendmusik’s history. This year, it will be live-streamed at abendmusik.org.

The concert is free; proceeds from a free-will collection will go to the Cedars Youth Services, a nonprofit agency that helps kids in crisis. The church is at 20th and D Streets.

Weekend opera

“Suor Angelica” is this weekend at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

With only one act, it’s a good way to ease into opera if you haven’t yet attended an Opera Omaha production.

The piece, by Giacomo Puccini, is the story of a woman forced by her family to give up a child born out of wedlock and join a convent. Puccini’s music reflects the deep emotion of a mother’s love and loss.

Soprano Elaine Alvarez and conductor Judith Yan make their Opera Omaha debut with the production. The director is Keturah Stickann, who directed the company’s Opera Outdoors in 2018.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, available at operaomaha.org, range from $19 to $99.

Rose Theater awards

Students from the Rose Theater won an outstanding production award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival West in Sacramento, California, this month.

The theater’s Broadway at the Rose troupe performed selections from “Seussical Jr.” at the event to earn the commendation.

“The Rose Theater gave us incredible storytelling and ensemble work,” said judge Kelby McIntyre Martinez, Broadway Junior choreographer. “They showed us amazing talent.”

Individual Rose students also were honored: Vivian Rase and Hazel Slocombe were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, and Sydney Sweeney made it to the callback for a yet-to-be-announced special video project that will promote musicals in schools.

