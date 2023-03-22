An ordinary woman lives through a fire, a plague and a war, but may face her biggest challenge when -- driven by her child’s survival -- she hunts for an unknown treasure guarded by a nymph and a cyclops on a mythological island inhabited with monsters, heroes and storytellers.

That’s the plot of , 6054 Maple St.

Creighton University Associate Professor Amy Lane directs a cast that features AJ Adhiambo, Francisco Franco, Nils Haaland, Haley Haas, Moira Mangiameli and Dennis Stessman. The play is presented by the Great Plains Theatre Commons as part of its mission to strengthen the community by supporting the creation and sharing of diverse new stories.

The free shows begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. For reservations, go to gptcplays.com.

Lincoln's Lied reveals Broadway lineup

“Les Miserables" and “Disney’s Aladdin” are among the Broadway touring musicals coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln next season.

“Aladdin” kicks off the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series on Oct. 3-8, and the season ends on April 9-10, 2024, with “The Cher Show,” about the iconic rock singer who got her start with husband Sonny Bono. “Les Miserables” runs from Jan. 9-14, 2024.

Other productions on the schedule are “Jesus Christ Superstar” (Feb. 1-4, 2024), “Shrek: The Musical” (Feb. 29-March 3, 2024) and “Mean Girls” (April 9-10, 2024).

Season packages start at $205 and are available at liedcenter.org/broadway.

River City History Tours return

The Durham Museum is adding downtown Omaha walking tours to its series of River City History Tours this year.

On the first and third Saturdays from May through September, a guide will take participants to several interesting sites within walking distance of the museum, including speakeasy locations and the Old Market Passageway. The tours will include the stories of early Omaha pioneers such as Rachel and William Snowden and end either at the Farmer’s Market or at current Durham exhibitions.

A number of bus tours will also be offered, including “From Expositions to Jazz Musicians,” “Last Call for Alcohol: Omaha’s Bootlegging History" (partnering with Brickway Brewery and Distillery), "Millionaires and Mansions” (separate tours on the north and south Gold Coast), “Omaha’s Parks and Boulevards” and “Remember the Ladies! The Women of Early Omaha.”

Most of the tours are offered on multiple dates. You can also book private tours for groups of various sizes year-round.

The 90-minute driving tours are $30 for museum members and $35 for nonmembers. They take place on a shuttle or charter bus, and both are climate-controlled. Walking tours, also 90-minutes long, are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. All tours start at the Durham and the price includes museum admission.

Ticket sales begin on April 1 at durhammuseum.org/tours, where you can also find descriptions and dates for the tours. You also can call 402-444-5027 for information.

New Playhouse artistic director

A New York City-based actor, director and educator will join the Omaha Community Playhouse as its new artistic director.

Alex Rodriguez will begin work in Omaha in May. His work ranges from developing new works to leading large-scale productions, and he has been recognized for his inclusive spirit, humanity and innovation.

Some of his directing credits include the northeast Florida premiere of “Rent,” a workshop of Theresa Rebeck’s “The Orphans” and a workshop of “Havana Music Hall: A New Musical.” He has taught acting at Manhattan Marymount College and Texas State University, where he received a master of fine arts degree in directing. He has a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater from Jacksonville (Florida) University.

He takes over for Brady Patsy, who resigned late last year.

Dance company at Kaneko

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is now at KANEKO for a week-long workshop series.

The company was founded in 1968 to create opportunities for dancers of color. It’s now the 10th largest modern contemporary dance company in the nation and is still committed to developing diverse movement artists.

The company’s artistic director, Debbie Blunden-Diggs, was recently in Washington, D.C., as a representative from the International Association for Blacks in Dance when that group received a National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden.

Workshops led by the company include:

“Body Talk -- A Conversation in Movement,” 6 to 7:30 tonight, for adult movement artists and dancers in the Bow Truss gallery.

“Sculpting Moves,” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, for anyone interested in exploring various types of creative movement. Dance experience is not necessary.

“Between Two Worlds: An Artists for Artists Program,” 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, for performing and visual artists.

The dance company’s visit and the workshops are in collaboration with the James Surls Exhibition and Red Bone, art installations which will be on view at KANEKO from Saturday through Aug. 13. Workshop participants will interact with the Surls sculptures and with another exhibit, Charles Kay’s “UNSEEN.”

Workshops are $20 for KANEKO members and $25 for the public. You can register at thekaneko.org/discover/dcdc-workshops

Sinatra, friends and the symphony

The songs of Frank Sinatra, Eydie Gorme, Ella Fitzgerald and other music superstars will be the centerpiece of “Frank and the Great Ladies of Song,” this weekend’s Omaha Symphony Pops concert.

Award-winning vocalists Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins will be the featured performers for the shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Kiewit Concert Hall at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Featured songs include “Come Fly With Me,” “A Tisket, A Tasket,” “This Could Be the Start of Something Big” and many more. Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson will lead the orchestra.

Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

