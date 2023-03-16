The Omaha Community Playhouse canceled all performances of “Dreamgirls” through Sunday because of illness in the cast.

Remaining shows this week were at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. If you have tickets for those performances, contact the Playhouse box office at 402-553-0800.

The show is sold out, but limited tickets may be available due to cancellations and other issues.

'Godspell' to be performed at church

Broadway actor and author Tiffany Haas is directing “Godspell,” a performance of the inspiring musical based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew.

The production is a joint project of the Omaha’s Resonance music ensemble and First United Methodist Church, 7020 Cass St., where it will be staged on weekends from Saturday through March 26.

Popular songs from the musical by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz include “Turn Back, O Man,” “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord.” The cast is performing the 2012 reimagination of the script, which has contemporary references and new musical arrangements.

J. Isaiah Smith portrays Jesus in the production and Jon Gathje plays Judas. Followers are John Celesky, Tara Cowherd, Jonathan Frazier, Janeen Jensen, CeCe Hastreiter, Beth Leona King, Lauren Morrissey, Megan Parsons and Evan Wohlers.

Members of Resonance and its youth ensemble and the church’s Chancel Choir led by Mark Kurtz will join the followers.

Haas was Glinda in the Broadway cast of “Wicked” and wrote a book titled “Waiting in the Wings.” Fran Sillau of the Circle Theatre is the assistant director.

Tickets, starting at $10, are available at the door and at resonancevoices.org. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Celebration of Irish culture

Music, dance, theater and other activities will be on the schedule at a Celebration of Irish Culture and Heritage on Sunday.

The event, at the Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., is sponsored by the Republic of Ireland and the Omaha Irish Cultural Center. The cost is $25 and proceeds benefit the center.

Programs include “Why is Boys Town,” a talk by its president and national executive director, the Rev. Steven Boes; poetry and stories from Hugh Reilly and Lisabeth Buchelt; songs from Jill Anderson and Bill Carey; theater from Murphy Scott Wulfgar of the Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co. and more.

The celebration is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at 402-991-4333 or 402-212-4940.

Alvin Ailey dancers in Lincoln

Contemporary favorites and classics will be featured in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Tuesday performance at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.

The company is one of a number of widely known arts programs that will be at the Lied in a short time span. Others include concerts by Yo Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott on March 30 and the American Ballet Theatre in “Gisele” on May 2 and 3.

Looking longer term, the Broadway tour of “Hamilton” stops at the Lied from Aug. 2 to 13.

The Ailey American Dance Theater performance will feature his masterpiece, “Revelations,” along with a new piece, “Are You In Your Feelings?”

The Ailey troupe is known for its athletic strength, sublime artistry and passion.

In a review, the New York Times said “Watching Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater can change your life. If that sounds like an advertising slogan, it’s truth in advertising.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Alvin Ailey show and other coming Lied Center events are available at liedcenter.org. Ailey tickets range from $9.50 to $59.

Omaha Community Playhouse through the years