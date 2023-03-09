Since composer Stephen Sondheim died in 2021, his musicals have been celebrated around the world. This Friday, two local theaters are getting into the act.

“A Little Night Music” premieres that day at the Bellevue Little Theatre and “Into the Woods” begins at the same time at the Chanticleer Theater in Council Bluffs.

The Bellevue production centers on actress Desiree Armfeldt and the two men — a lawyer and a count — who love her. Her relationships get tangled when everyone, including wives, joins Desiree for an awkward weekend at her country estate.

The show features a classic Sondheim ballad, “Send in the Clowns,” and a cast of more than 20 actors. Todd Uhrmacher is the director and D. Laureen Pickle is the music director.

The Chanticleer musical is a series of fairy tale stories about a baker, his wife, Cinderella and Jack, who each have wishes. When the wishes are granted, however, the consequences have disastrous results.

Mackenzie Zielke directs a 21-member cast and David Michael Galant is the music director.

“A Little Night Music” runs on weekends through March 26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors at theblt.org.

Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

“Into the Woods” is at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. It runs weekends through March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are available at paceartsiowa.org.

'Charlie Brown' at Circle Theatre

The “Peanuts” gang will be onstage this weekend at the Jewish Community Center, 333 S. 132nd St.

The Circle Theatre will present the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday in the center’s Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater. It opened on Thursday night.

The hapless title character and his pals Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and others explore life’s questions in the show as they struggle with homework, play baseball, swoon over crushes and celebrate friends.

The family-friendly show features a diverse and inclusive cast. The 40-year-old theater’s central mission is to engage individuals of all abilities on and off stage, making theater available to everyone regardless of disabilities or barriers.

Immediately before performances, people from the Vocational Development Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Monroe Meyer Institute will present pre-show acts. Participants in the pre-shows worked with Circle Theatre artists to write their own scripts and song lyrics, create costumes and learn their lines. VODEC performers will be the opening act Saturday, while those representing Monroe-Meyer will open on Sunday.

Go to circletheateromaha.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

Broadway star to teach class

Tiffany Haas, who played Glinda in the national touring company of “Wicked,” will teach a master class in musical theater this month for students in middle school through college in Omaha.

The class will be presented at the North Omaha Music & Arts building in partnership with Resonance, an Omaha choral group. NOMA, at 2510 N. 24th St., is a new creative academy that offers equitable opportunities for Omaha youths.

Haas is a graduate of The Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia. She also studied operas and musical theater at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.

Her class is the first of its kind at the academy, and NOMA executive director Dana Murray said he’s excited about Haas being the presenter.

“I’m so thrilled to have Tiffany share her insights into her musical theater journey with the young people of our community and inspire them to continue to chase their passion,” he said.

The free class runs from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 16. Admission is free, but you need to reserve a spot at eventbrite.com.

Name change at Playhouse

The theater education wing of the Omaha Community Playhouse has a new name.

It’s now the Shirlee & Henry Fonda Theatre Academy. Playhouse leaders added the name of the actor’s wife to the name of the academy in honor of her continuing support of the Playhouse’s education efforts since her husband’s death in 1983.

The mission of the academy will remain the same: to cultivate creativity and personal growth through theater education and performance by offering theatrical opportunities for every age and experience level.

If you have questions or comments, or want to learn more about the academy, email the director of education at shfta@omahaplayhouse.com.

Two symphony concerts in one weekend

The Omaha Symphony is offering two musical opportunities this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday nights, a Neil Diamond tribute band out of San Francisco will perform at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Super Diamond, which has received recognition from Neil himself, will play classics such as “Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline” with the symphony, led by Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson.

Tickets for the concerts, ranging from $20 to $89, are available at omahasymphony.org.

On Sunday afternoon, the orchestra joins with El Museo Latino to explore the musical traditions of several Latin American countries.

Enrico Lopez-Yanez, a former assistant conductor with the Omaha Symphony, is returning to conduct the concert, which will take place at Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St.

The works of composers from Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Peru and Brazil will be featured. The museum’s director, Magdalena Garcia, will be onstage to guide audience members through the Folklorico works. The concert will be presented in English and Spanish.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. concert are $15 general admission at omahasymphony.org.

Ballet to put on 'Wizard of Oz' this spring

American Midwest Ballet’s "The Wizard of Oz," an original full-length story ballet created by AMB ballet master Erin Alarcón, will wrap up the company’s 13th season of professional dance this spring.

The show’s run will open April 7 with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. The next two weekends will be devoted to touring performances: April 14 in Sioux City, and April 21 and 22 in Dubuque, Iowa. "The Wizard of Oz" will close out its run at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater with performances at 7:30 p.m. May 13; and 2 p.m. May 14.

"The Wizard of Oz" — Alarcón’s first-ever full-length ballet as a choreographer — made its premiere in May 2019, said artistic director Erika Overturff, who will dance the role of the Wicked Witch.

“Erin’s Wizard is an amazing accomplishment,” she said. “Along with ballet, she takes inspiration from tap, jazz, and musical theater dance, and weaves those elements seamlessly into the choreography. From its colorful, grand scenes to sweet, funny moments, the way she brings the story and its beloved characters to life onstage is absolutely charming.”

Ticket information for all metro-area performances is available at amballet.org/tickets. Ticket prices start at $25 for the Hoff Center and $27 for the Orpheum.

Staff writer Marjie Ducey contributed to this story.

