A Gilbert and Sullivan favorite is the season finale at the Chanticleer Community Theater.

“The Pirates of Penzance” will run on weekends from Friday through May 21 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

The comic opera, performed in two acts, is about a young man who is released from his apprenticeship to a group of tender-hearted pirates. He soon falls in love with a major general’s daughter, but a shadow falls on their union when he learns that he must remain indentured to the pirates for another 63 years.

British writers W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, widely known and loved for their silly operas, premiered the piece in New York City in 1879. Gilbert wrote the libretto and Sullivan wrote the music.

A large cast at the Chanticleer is led by Shawn Cannon, Thomas Stoysich, Shelly Rutz-Mendicino, Mark Haufle, Jerry Van Dorn, CeCe Hastreiter, Chris Ebke and Denise Putman. Dwayne Ibsen is the director.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students and are available at paceartsiowa.org.

Chanticleer 2023-2024 season

The theater also has announced its coming season:

Sept. 14-24: “Oliver Jr.”

Dec. 7-17: “A Christmas Story -- The Musical”

Jan. 11-21, 2024: “Savannah Sipping Society”

March 17-24, 2024: “On Golden Pond”

May 9-19, 2024: “A Chorus Line”

Raising funds for laughs

Local comedians will take the stage at the Benson Theatre on Saturday to compete for a spot in this year’s Omaha Comedy Fest.

The event is the second annual fundraiser for the fest, which was founded in 2013 by Dylan Rohde, owner of the Backline Comedy Theater in Omaha. The fest began as a grassroots effort and, after rebranding to its current name in 2019, has grown into a showcase for more than 70 acts from throughout the metro area.

Headliners for this year’s fest will be announced at the 7:30 p.m. fundraiser. Tickets, $15, are available at omahacomedyfest.com. Benson Theatre is at 6054 Maple St.

This year’s Omaha Comedy Fest will be Aug. 3-5.

Omaha Symphony throwback concert

You can take your parachute pants out of mothballs and make your hair as big as possible.

The Omaha Symphony will perform a concert of 1980s pop hits with a six-piece band on Saturday night at the Holland Center.

Tunes by George Michael, Joan Jett, Mister Mister, Kool & the Gang, Irene Cara, Sheena Easton and The Cure and more are on the program.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert range from $20 to $89 and are available at omahasymphony.org.

A night for musical theater

Several Omaha performers will participate in Musical Theater Cabaret Night on Friday at the Beach House Bar.

And you can too -- anyone can sing at an open mic from 8 to 9 p.m. and the show starts at 9.

The free event will feature Alicia Amedee, Matthew Kischer, Kelsey Knofczynski, Michelle Matherly, Josh Orsi and John Schnoor, with special appearances by Elyssia Reschelle Finch and Carole Jeanpierre.

The Beach House Bar is at 5338 N. 103rd St.

Bellevue Little Theatre news

A theater camp for kids ages 8 to 14 will run from June 5 to 9 at the Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

The camp is resuming this year after being suspended during the pandemic.

Local members of the theater community will teach classes in song, dance, acting or tech. At the camp’s conclusion, the students will present a showcase displaying what they have learned.

To register, email Joey at bellevuelittletheatre@gmail.com.

The theater also is having a raffle for a ruby pendant in connection with its current show, “Girls’ Weekend” by Karen Schaeffer.

Theatergoers can purchase contest tickets before each show for $5 a piece or five for $20. Erwin’s Jewelry, an Olde Towne Bellevue fixture for many years, donated the pendant.

Schaeffer and jeweler Rebecca Zucher will draw the winning ticket in the raffle on May 31 at the final performance of the play.

