As if the towering fresh fir tree isn’t enough, the Durham Museum is adding a special event to its annual holiday celebration.

“White Christmas: The Exhibition” — offering behind-the-scenes details of one of the most popular movie musicals ever — will be on display throughout the Christmas at Union Station observance this year.

The exhibit, centered on the 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, will be presented in partnership with the Rosemary Clooney House Museum and private collectors Stephen and Heather French Henry.

It will include memorable costumes by Edith Head, including the iconic outfits from the songs “Sisters” and Ellen’s sparkling “Mandy” dress. It will also feature props, production photos and other memorabilia from the film, which tells the story of a retired World War II Army colonel whose Vermont inn is sinking due to a lack of snow.

The exhibition will run from Nov. 21, 2023, to Jan. 28, 2024.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens

A musical about a nerdy shop clerk and an unruly, blood-thirsty carnivorous plant named Audrey II is the next offering at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, will be on the Hawks Mainstage Friday through May 7. It’s loosely based on a 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by low-budget king Roger Corman.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1982 and, after moving to an off-Broadway theater, had a five-year run. Artistic Director Stephen Santa is directing the Playhouse version.

Tickets, starting at $25, are available at omahaplayhouse.com, 402-553-0800 or the box office at 6915 Cass St.

The theater is having several special events during the run:

The 1986 film version of the musical will be screened at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Film Streams Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Drive. Patrons can see Audrey II in the lobby before the showing, and Playhouse artists will discuss the musical’s legacy and use of puppetry after the film. Tickets are available at filmstreams.org.

An Audrey II Meet-n-Greet is April 25 at Chlorophyll by Kinghorn Gardens, 1917 S. 67th St., Suite 170. Stop in and take selfies from 6 to 7 p.m. with this famous “human-eating” plant, if you dare.

A free puppetry in theater workshop for participants 13 and older will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 30 at the Playhouse. You’ll meet Audrey II and learn fundamental puppetry basics, practice new skills and learn backstage secrets from the musical. You can register for the workshop at the education section of the Playhouse website.

Concert honors Wind Symphony founder

The final concert of the Nebraska Wind Symphony season will honor founder Darwin “Tony” Snyder, who died in January at age 98.

Snyder founded the symphony in 1977 as a performing group for adults in the Omaha area, and he conducted the band for 18 years.

Sunday’s season finale will feature selections from the group’s very first concert along with pieces from the following repertoire: “Psalm 74” by Brooke Pierson; “Adorations” by Florence Price; “Delta Work Song, Spiritual and Dance” by Willia Grant Still; "Concerto in D Major, Finale op. 283" by Carl Reinecke, which will be performed by Paige Michaud, winner of the band’s scholarship competition; and “The Cowboys” by John Williams.

Snyder was a native of Marathon, Iowa, who earned music education degrees from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and the University of Colorado in Boulder. He served in France and Germany during World War II and won the Legion of Honor Award, the highest honor for those who helped save the French republic.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $15 for adults; $10 for seniors and free for children and students. Tickets can be purchased online at nebraskawindsymphony.com or at the door.

The concert will be at the Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive North on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Joshua Kearney is the band’s music director and Keith Michael Davis is its associate music director. Dan Kingkade will be a guest conductor at the event.

Another Sunday concert

The Omaha Symphony will be at the Strauss Performing Arts Center on Sunday for a Joslyn Series concert, “Ancient Arts and Dances.”

The series is usually at the Joslyn Art Museum but moved to the UNO campus while construction crews are building an addition at the museum.

The concert, at 2 p.m., will include compositions by Sergei Prokofiev, Johannes Brahms and Ottorino Respighi.

It also will feature principal timpanist Jack Rago in his Omaha Symphony solo debut, playing a piece by Georg Druschetsky.

Music director Ankush Kumar Bahl and assistant conductor Alejandro Gomez Guillen will lead the concert.

Tickets are $35 and are available at omahasymphony.org.

