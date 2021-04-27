Arts Omaha disbands after charge of racism

Participants say Arts Omaha was an informal, wine-and-cheese forum for discussions relevant to larger arts organizations.

When asked by The World-Herald about the group a year or so ago, Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said that meetings — more like social gatherings — weren’t regularly scheduled and that the group didn’t have a leadership structure.

Some people in the arts community were surprised to learn that Arts Omaha existed when they read McQueen’s essay.

In it, she said she was told that her agency didn’t qualify for Arts Omaha membership because its budget was too small. She said she originally thought that the financial requirement was a $1 million budget and contended that it was raised to $2 million to keep her out.

“We have had a budget over $1 million since 2017,” she told The World-Herald. “I was told that adding The Union had been brought up over the years but never acted on. I was told that there had to be another reason, not based on my being a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) director, regarding why I was not invited to join, but no one was able to tell me what it was.”

McQueen was also critical of the process last year to get coronavirus relief money from Douglas County through the Omaha Community Foundation.