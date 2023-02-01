Arts Scene: Bluebarn to open Tony-nominated 'What the Constitution Means to Me'

“What the Constitution Means to Me” opens at the Bluebarn Theatre on Friday night.

That’s something of a landmark for the often-groundbreaking Omaha theater. It is among the first theaters outside of New York to produce the play.

The script, by Heidi Schreck, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. It’s about Heidi, who earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. Years later, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the document that shaped their lives.

The New York Times called it the "best new play of 2019," and it earned two Tony Award nominations. A traveling Broadway tour of the show stopped in Omaha about a year ago.

Katie Becker Colon plays Heidi at the Bluebarn.

The theater has some engagement activities planned in connection with the play.

The most notable is a conversation with Schreck, who will visit the theater on closing weekend. Schreck’s appearance will follow the show on Feb. 25.

“WE the People,” a group art exhibition, will be in the Bluebarn lobby throughout the month and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which are the box office hours.

It looks at the social and political structures and systems that marginalize certain communities in the U.S. and features Omaha and Lincoln artists of various cultures, ages and backgrounds.

Artists in the show are Wesaam Al Badry, Ang Bennett, Gerardo “Pollo” Diaz, Mary Ensz, Eduardo Gardea, Thomas Halbur, Kendra Limon, Sarah Rowe, Nathaniel Ruleaux, Oria Simonini, Bart Vargas and Lil Stennis-Vinson.

Preshow art chats with curator Jared Spence are scheduled at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

After this Saturday’s show, representatives from the League of Women Voters and Civic Nebraska will talk about what the constitution means to all of us. They will guide the audience through a discussion about the impact of constitutional rights in current society, with a focus on matters concerning female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ2s+ populations.

After the show on Feb. 9, members of the cast and creative team, including director Susan Clement, will have a talkback about their creative process with the audience.

And the theater will also be collaborating with the Nebraska Writers Collective on “What the Constitution Means to Me: A Response Through Poetry.” Youths will watch the show and write a response in verse. Poetry by Isabella Mitchell, a student of the collective and youth poet laureate runner-up, will be featured on the Bluebarn website and social media pages.

The play runs through Feb. 26, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19; and 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 26, both Sundays. There is no show on Feb. 5. Tickets are $37 general admission and $32 for military personnel, educators and health care workers. They are available 24/7 at bluebarn.org or at 402-345-1576 and the box office, 1106 S. 10th St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Last call for KANEKO exhibition

Time is limited to see the Richard Hunt "MONUMENTAL" exhibition at Omaha’s KANEKO gallery.

To mark Sunday’s closing of the show — and publication of a hardbound catalog exploring the themes of the exhibit — KANEKO is sponsoring a dialogue between two Hunt experts at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jon Ott, chairman of the board at the International Sculpture Center, and Marin R. Sullivan, a Chicago-based art historian and curator, will discuss Hunt’s work during the event, “Conversation: The Monumentality of Richard Hunt.”

Hunt is a world-renowned artist who was the first Black sculptor to have a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. He has singularly made the largest contribution to public art in the nation, with more than 150 large-scale public and private installations in 24 states.

Ott is the author of the definitive chronology of Hunt’s art, which was published in 2022. He conducted hundreds of hours of interviews with the artist for the piece and has spent many hours with Hunt in his studio and on the road. He was the editorial consultant for the “MONUMENTAL” catalogue, which was published last month.

Sullivan, who has a doctorate from the University of Michigan, specializes in the histories of modern and contemporary sculpture. She has published numerous essays for exhibition catalogues, among other writings.

The 7 p.m. discussion and catalog release is open to the public. It’s free for KANEKO members, $10 for nonmembers and $5 for nonmember students.

KANEKO is at 1111 Jones St. For more information on the center, visit thekaneko.org.

Benefit at Bellevue Little Theater

“Sweet on Sondheim,” a one-night-only event, will be Feb. 11 at the Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

The performance will feature the music of Stephen Sondheim, who died in 2021.

Selections will include pieces by cast members from “A Little Night Music,” which opens at the theater on March 10 for a three-week run. Other Omaha musicians, including members of the Omaha-based MasterSingers, will join them.

Wine and light refreshments will be served. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. and is free, though donations will be accepted. Visit theblt.org for more information.

