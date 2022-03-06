Arts Scene: Bon Jovi looking for a local band to open upcoming Omaha concert

When Rock and Rock Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi brings its tour to Omaha on April 1, a local band will open the show.

Local bands are encouraged to submit an audition video of original music for the chance to open for the band at its CHI Health Center concert stop. Bands need only to upload a video of them performing original music to bonjovi.interactnow.tv/#mosaic. One band will be selected for the concert.

The Omaha concert will kick of Bon Jovi’s 2022 tour.

Tickets for the show are available at ticketmaster.com and at the CHI Health Center box office, 455 N. 10th St.

More information about the tour can be found at bonjovi.com.

ELO tribute show coming to The Arts Center

“Evil Woman: America’s Premiere Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra” will perform at The Arts Center on the campus of Iowa Western Community College on Thursday.

Featuring 12 musicians, the concert will feature many of ELO’s greatest hits. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Reserved tickets range from $13 to $31 and can be purchased at artscenter.iwcc.edu, by phone at 712-388-7140 or in-person at The Arts Center box office, 2700 College Road in Council Bluffs.

Venezuelan pianist to perform with Omaha Symphony

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez and Omaha Symphony Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl join the musicians of the symphony for performances of works that are united in their themes of fantasy and mythology, both shared and personal, on Friday and Saturday.

Also appearing on the program is living American composer Michael Daugherty’s “Red Cape Tango” from Metropolis Symphony and Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.

Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the Holland Performing Arts Center Peter Kiewit Concert Hall, 1200 Douglas St.

Tickets can be purchased at omahasymphony.org or at the Holland Center box office. Masks are required at the performances.

Great Plains Theatre Commons selects PlayLab playwrights

Great Plains Theatre Commons has selected 14 playwrights to participate in the 16th annual conference’s 2022 PlayLab program. Hosted by Metropolitan Community College, this year’s convening will take place May 29 through June 4.

The selected playwrights were chosen from a pool of more than 600 anonymous submissions. Each of the playwrights will work on their projects with a creative team and cast composed of local and national talent. The lab will culminate in a free staged reading, after which the playwrights will receive feedback from other playwrights, theatre scholars, directors, and public audiences. All public events at the conference are free and open to the public. This year’s selected playwrights include:

T. Adamson of New York City; Sarah Cho of Los Angeles; Tina Esper of Montclair, New Jersey; Daniel Hurewitz of Brooklyn, New York; Shannon TL Kearns of Minneapolis; Jennifer Maisel of Los Angeles; Gloria Majule of Seattle; Nia Akilah Robinson of New York City; Kira Rockwell of Boston; Phaedra Michelle Scott of Nyack, New York; Steven Strafford of Athens, Ohio; Caity-Shea Violette of Los Angeles; Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters of Woodlynne, New Jersey; and LaDarrion Williams of North Hollywood, California.

UNL to present ‘Evening of Choirs’

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music will present two “Evening of Choirs” performances on Tuesday and Thursday.

On March 8, the University Singers, Chamber Singers and University Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Newman Center, 320 N. 16th St. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations of any nonperishable foods or hygiene items are requested for the Husker Pantry, in conjunction with University Chorale’s performance of “Famine Song.”

On March 10, the Varsity Chorus and All-Collegiate Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Admission is free and open to the public.

Included on the March 8 program, among others, are “I Thank You God” by Gwyneth Walker and “Famine Song” by VIDA, arranged by Matthew Culloton, performed by University Chorale; “Ave Maria” and “Let Us Cheer the Weary Traveler” by R. Nathaniel Dett and “In My Father’s House” by Lauren Bydalek, performed by Chamber Singers; and “How Sweet the Sound” arranged by Kyle Pedersen, “O Praise the Lord” by George Walker and “Down in the River to Pray,” performed by University Singers.

The program ends with the combined choirs singing “Unclouded Day,” arranged by Shawn Kirchner.

Upcoming UNL lectures available on Zoom

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History & Design will present two Hixson-Lied visiting artist lectures Wednesday and Thursday.

Rachel Adams, the chief curator and director of programs at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, will present her lecture on Wednesday. Graphic designer Greg Schmidt will present his lecture on Thursday.

Each lecture is at 5:30 p.m. in Richards Hall Room 15. The lectures are free and open to the public. The lectures will also be accessible via Zoom. The link for Adams’ lecture is unl.zoom.us/j/93721090605; the link for Schmidt’s lecture is unl.zoom.us/j/98197781628.

