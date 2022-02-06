Arts Scene: OCP to open Tony-nominated play; immersive Van Gogh experience coming to area

The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., will increase admission rates and membership prices starting March 1.

Durham officials said in a statement the reason for the increases was to “align with current operations of the museum more closely,” and added that the museum’s rates remain “among the lowest in the state.”

“Museum memberships are crucial to the preservation of Union Station and the ongoing support of museum operations,” the officials’ statement said. “We are grateful for our members who have supported us over the years. As we continue to host world-class exhibitions and programs, we hope they will continue to see the value in all that a Durham membership has to offer.”

Adult and senior admission will both increase $2. Child admission rates will remain the same.

The museum is also adding a new admission price type for military members and veterans.

The last admission increase for the museum was in 2016.

The new admission pricing is: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors, military and veterans; $7 for children ages 3 to 12; and museum members and children 2 and younger are admitted free.