Arts Scene: OCP to open Tony-nominated play; immersive Van Gogh experience coming to area

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Steve Martin’s and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star” opened Friday. The musical will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through Feb. 13 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays.
Nominated for five Tony Awards and inspired by real events, “Bright Star” is a story of “enduring hope woven through time” set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, according to information from the Playhouse. Young teenager Alice Murphy is devastated when her infant son is ripped away. Twenty years later, a young man enters her life and “ushers in an unexpected glimmer of hope.”
Tickets are on sale starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. They can be purchased at the Playhouse box office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com. Masks are required at all times in the building.
Omaha Symphony concert to feature two premieres
Time For Three, the bluegrass-influenced trio, will join the Omaha Symphony for the Omaha premiere of American composer Jennifer Higdon’s “Concerto 4-3,” on Friday and Saturday at the Holland Performing Arts Center Peter Kiewit Hall, 1200 Douglas St.
The program will also feature American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Something for the Dark” in its Omaha premiere; and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 2.”
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are on sale now at omahasymphony.org and by calling 402-345-0606.
Get to know Van Gogh
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to the Omaha area this summer.
The interactive exhibition will be held June 23 through Aug. 14 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs.
Guests can see more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic masterpieces, including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many self-portraits. The exhibit uses cutting-edge 3D projection technology which creates an immersive experience.
The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Four entry times will be available each hour. Tickets are on sale now and will be sold online only at vangoghomaha.com. Prices begin at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Children under 5 are admitted free.
For more information, go to vangoghomaha.com.
Durham Museum announces admission, membership price increases starting next month
The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., will increase admission rates and membership prices starting March 1.
Durham officials said in a statement the reason for the increases was to “align with current operations of the museum more closely,” and added that the museum’s rates remain “among the lowest in the state.”
“Museum memberships are crucial to the preservation of Union Station and the ongoing support of museum operations,” the officials’ statement said. “We are grateful for our members who have supported us over the years. As we continue to host world-class exhibitions and programs, we hope they will continue to see the value in all that a Durham membership has to offer.”
Adult and senior admission will both increase $2. Child admission rates will remain the same.
The museum is also adding a new admission price type for military members and veterans.
The last admission increase for the museum was in 2016.
The new admission pricing is: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors, military and veterans; $7 for children ages 3 to 12; and museum members and children 2 and younger are admitted free.
Annual membership prices will also change beginning March 1. The last time membership prices increased was in 2013.
New prices are: $70 for family; $60 for educators, seniors and military/veteran family; $40 for individuals; and $35 for individual educator, senior and military/veteran.
cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118