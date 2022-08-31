Arts Scene: Omaha Community Playhouse creates new program for local playwrights

Local playwrights have a new outlet to help them develop and produce their works.

The Omaha Community Playhouse this week announced the creation of the New Omaha Works Lab, also known as the NOW Lab.

The theater is inviting playwrights to submit plays and musicals to be considered for an eight-month residency that will include a public performance of their creations.

Playwrights who are selected will work alongside new Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Brady D. Patsy, plus other local directors, dramaturgs and Playhouse directing fellows.

The goal of the new program is to grow and diversify the pool of Omaha playwrights in a way that reflects and benefits the community. It’s open to any playwright who lives in the Omaha metropolitan area.

Submissions are now being accepted at omahaplayhouse.com. Applications must include a play summary, with a small description of the concept or idea; a script; any other material that’s available, such as a score, reference recordings and samples. A headshot and resume are optional.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

Playwrights who are selected will participate from November 2022 to June 2023. Participants will receive compensation.

SpongeBob leaves the sea for the Rose Theater

SpongeBob SquarePants, the sassy sponge of Nickelodeon cartoon fame, is on an adventure to save the world in “The SpongeBob Musical,” onstage at Omaha’s Rose Theater through Sept. 18.

“I could not be more excited to kick off the Rose season with this,” said Matt Gutschick, artistic director at the theater. “It’s just such a joyful experience, and a piece we’ve been excited about for a really, really long time.”

It opens in Bikini Bottom, an undersea city inhabited by the happy-go-lucky SpongeBob and his quirky friends and neighbors. His pleasant existence is shattered when he learns that a nearby volcano will erupt in 48 hours and destroy the city. He resolves to save the day when everyone else has given up hope.

It features songs by widely known artists such as Steven Tyler, the Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie and John Legend, among others.

The guest director is Carrie Smith Lewis. SpongeBob is portrayed by Roni Shelley Perez, last seen at the Rose in “Disney’s The Descendants."

The musical runs for 70 minutes and is appropriate for all audiences. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. (There will be no performances on Friday and Saturday this week.)

Tickets, $25, are available at the Rose Box Office, 402-345-4849, or at rosetheater.org. Rose members receive four free tickets Discount vouchers are available at local Hy-Vee stores.

‘Footloose’ opens in mid-September at the Bellevue Little Theatre

Almost 40 years ago, Kevin Bacon rose to stardom with his cool footwork in a film about an uptight small town where dancing was forbidden.

A musical based on that movie, “Footloose” premieres Sept. 16 at the Bellevue Little Theater.

The show, which opens the theater’s 54th season, is about Ren (Bacon’s character), who shakes up the straight-laced town when he fights to have a senior prom. A dour and unbending minister keeps the town in line, and he’s disturbed when Ren starts to date his daughter.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1998.

Joey Hartshorn is director of the BLT show. Todd Brooks is musical director and Kerry Jo Richardson-Watts is the choreographer.

This year, the theater is introducing online reservations and payment. You can buy reserved seat tickets at bellevuelittletheater.weebly.com.

Season ticket holders should call 402-413-8945 or email info@theblt.org for reservations.

The show will run for three weekends, ending Oct. 1. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students with ID.

The theater is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

Chanticleer Community Theater to open ‘Aladdin Jr.’ soon

Tickets are on sale at the Chanticleer Community Theater in Council Bluffs for “Aladdin Jr.,” a pared-down production of the Disney musical with a youthful cast.

In the show, Aladdin (Korbin Horton) fights for the attention of Princess Jasmine (June Gentry). He gets help from a boisterous genie (Gabriel Russel) but is plagued by the evil Jafar (Guy Shipley) and his minion, Iago (Abhi Bista).

The musical is based on the 1992 Disney animated film. A live-action version of the film was released in 2019.

The show will be onstage Sept. 15-18 and 22-25 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 Sixth St., in Council Bluffs. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets, ranging from $20 to $30, are available at pacesartsiowa.org or the Hoff Center box office.

Homestead National Historical Park plans old-time spelling bee

An old-fashioned spelling bee will be followed by an ice-cream social on Labor Day at the Homestead National Historical Park in Beatrice, Nebraska.

The competition will have five categories: under 7 years old, and ages 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16 and older. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and will continue for each category until it is ready to begin. The under-7 group kicks off the event at 10 a.m.

Trophies will be awarded for the first- and second-place winners in each division. Both the bee and the ice cream social are free.

The day also will feature games and activities that schoolchildren would have played back in Nebraska’s homestead era, which began in the early to mid-1860s.