Arts Scene: Omaha Symphony plans dance party, sports concert at Gene Leahy Mall

The Omaha Symphony is taking over the Gene Leahy Mall on Sept. 17.

Two concerts that day — “A Symphony of Sports” and “Omaha Symphony Dance Party” — are part of the orchestra’s Forte Initiative, its effort to amplify the strengths of the Omaha community through collaboration, reflect the community onstage and ensure access to all.

The programs “clearly reflect the goals of the Forte Initiative and our vision of being the adaptable, innovative and relevant source for our community,” said Jennifer Boomgaarden Daoud, the symphony’s president and CEO.

“A Symphony of Sports,” at 1 p.m., will feature a version of Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Fifth Symphony" that’s more like a baseball game than a concert, along with a fugue that’s reminiscent of a tennis match and more.

It will give kids and their parents an interactive experience, much like many sporting events.

The 7:30 p.m. “party” concert will feature dance performances in a variety of musical genres. Groups represented include Dowd’s Irish Dance Academy, Love 2 Groove L2G Dance Collective with founder Aaron Derell Gregory, El Museo Latino, the Omaha Burke High School Drill Team, Heartland Youth Ballet and Omaha Jitterbugs.

Singer Alexis Arai will join the dancers with songs in several genres. She was a finalist on Tengo Talento Mucho Talento, and has appeared on NBC-TV’s “The Voice” and ABC-TV’s “American Idol.”

The symphony, with conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, will play dance-inspired orchestra masterpiece, jazz tunes and compositions highlighting electronic and pop beats.

Both concerts are free and outdoors at the mall near 13th and Douglas Streets. To learn more about the symphony, go to omahasymphony.org.

Storytelling festival returns to Mahoney State Park

Four national and international storytellers will be on-hand Saturday at Mahoney State Park for the 21st annual Moonshell Storytelling Festival.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free with park admission.

The storytellers are:

Ingrid Nixon, an award-winning and world-traveling storyteller who specializes in tall tales, traditional stories, personal accounts and descriptions of scary explorations.

Jeff Doyle, who enjoys telling all kinds of tales but particularly loves funny stories and those ranging from slightly scary to truly terrifying.

Al Batt, who writes humor and nature newspaper columns and comic strips, does radio shows about nature and wrote a book, “A Life Gone to the Birds.”

Sheila Arnold, who travels the country telling stories full-time. She also does historic character enactments and Christian monologues.

The festival also includes two workshops that are a great resource for storytellers, teachers, lawyers, librarians and anyone who is interested in stories.

For more information about the festival, visit nebraskastoryarts.org.

Durham Museum is free on Sept. 17

Smithsonian Magazine Annual Museum Day is just around the corner.

Admission will be free at the Durham Museum on that day, Sept. 17, in celebration of its 20th anniversary as a Smithsonian Affiliate.

It also marks the beginning of the museum’s Smithsonian Channel Film Series. This year, it will feature screenings of “America in Color” films, which highlight the same decades as the heyday of Omaha’s Union Station, the home of the museum near 10th and Pacific Streets.

The schedule:

Sept. 17: “America in Color: The 1930s”

Sept. 24: “America in Color: The 1940s”

Oct. 1: “America in Color: The 1950s”

Oct. 8: “America in Color: The 1960s.”

The series is free for members and with regular museum admission. The films are shown at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Stanley and Dorothy Truhlsen Lecture Hall.

To obtain free admission for two on Museum Day, download a ticket at Smithsonian.com/museumday. You can download one ticket per address.

To learn more about the Durham, go to durhammuseum.org.

Special IMAX opera film to be shown in Council Bluffs

“Renee Fleming’s Cities That Sing — Paris” will be shown on Sept. 21 at the AMC Council Bluffs 17 + IMAX movie theater.

The IMAX film features Fleming, a Grammy Award-winning opera singer, performing at the Theatre de Chatelet with world-renowned tenor Piotr Bezcala. Fleming is the only classical artist ever to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

“IMAX is the perfect format for our one-of-a-kind film,” Fleming said in a press release. “It has the sheet scale to do justice to the expressive power of this art form.”

Advance tickets for the 7 p.m. showing at the theater, 3220 23rd Ave. in Council Bluffs, are on sale at amctheatres.com (go to “find a theatre” and click on Omaha to find a link to the Council Bluffs site.)