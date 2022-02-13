Arts Scene: Playhouse to open romantic comedy this week; Durham offers virtual program for classrooms, public

The Omaha Community Playhouse will open the romantic comedy “Outside Mullingar” on Thursday in the Howard Drew Theatre.

The show follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland. A tale of heartbreak, love and family, this show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons through March 13.

Tickets prices vary by performance and can be purchased at omahaplayhouse.com, by calling 402-553-0800 or at the Playhouse box office, 6915 Cass St. Masks are required at all times inside the Playhouse.

Durham offers virtual program for classrooms, public

The Durham Museum will present “Anansi the Spider Stories” for area schools, with Bobby Norfolk, scholar-in-residence for the month of February.

This year’s program will again be offered virtually on Wednesday and Thursday for schools and is recommended for students in first through fifth grade, but all ages are welcome. A virtual public program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.