Arts Scene: Playhouse to open romantic comedy this week; Durham offers virtual program for classrooms, public

The Omaha Community Playhouse will open the romantic comedy “Outside Mullingar” on Thursday in the Howard Drew Theatre.
The show follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland. A tale of heartbreak, love and family, this show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons through March 13.
Tickets prices vary by performance and can be purchased at omahaplayhouse.com, by calling 402-553-0800 or at the Playhouse box office, 6915 Cass St. Masks are required at all times inside the Playhouse.
Durham offers virtual program for classrooms, public
The Durham Museum will present “Anansi the Spider Stories” for area schools, with Bobby Norfolk, scholar-in-residence for the month of February.
This year’s program will again be offered virtually on Wednesday and Thursday for schools and is recommended for students in first through fifth grade, but all ages are welcome. A virtual public program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Anansi is an important characters of West African and Caribbean folklore, often considered to be the spirit of all knowledge of stories. Tricksters such as Anansi the Spider are used in African stories to pass on cultural values and traditions by humorously showing how problems are created and solved.
Norfolk is an award-winning storyteller, teaching artist and author from St. Louis. He has been performing or more than 40 years. He served as a National Park ranger for 10 years at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis presenting living history programs.
There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Registration is available online at durhammuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071. Once you have completed your registration, you will be emailed a link to access the program.
American Midwest Ballet to present ‘Momentum’
The American Midwest Ballet will present “Momentum” Feb. 26 and 27 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
“Momentum” is a mixed repertory program that will feature a mix of ballet performances designed to highlight the range of dance. The show will also feature works from the ballet’s “Going Solo” film series.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27. The Hoff Center is located at 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.
Tickets can be purchased at amballet.org/tickets. Masks are required at both performances.
Nebraska Wind Symphony to present Middle School All-Stars concertThe Nebraska Wind Symphony will present Middle School All-Stars Concert 2022, featuring local middle school oboe, bassoon and bass clarinet players.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Jan & John Christensen Concert Hall inside the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N.
Tickets are $10 for seniors, $15 for adults. Children and students are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at nebraskawindsymphony.com or at the door.
‘American Pickers’ looking for Nebraska antiques
“American Pickers” is coming to Nebraska.
The History Channel’s documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled pickers in the business as they look to identify valuable antiques.
The show is looking for Nebraska leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the show can visit for the better part of a day, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflex.com or call 646-493-2184.
