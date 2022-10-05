Arts Scene: 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' opens soon at the Bluebarn

You can get a jump on Halloween at “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which opens the 2022-2023 season Thursday at the Bluebarn Theatre.

Director Jill Anderson worked with local actor Ben Beck to adapt the short story written by Washington Irving in 1819. The script uses much of Irving’s original text.

The theater is presenting several free events in conjunction with the show, which runs through Halloween.

“Harvest Moon,” a group art exhibit, will be in the lobby of the theater at 1106 S. 10th St. from now until the show closes. Jared Spence curated the show, which features work by Sarah Rowe, who designed the set for the concurrent production. Other artists with work in the exhibit are Travis Apel, J Barnett, Josh Brown, Marco Delgado, Rodger Gerberding, Alex Jacobsen, Aspen Monet Laboy, Lallaya Lalley, Brandon Mass, Derek Pressnall, Christine Reilly, Mark Sabaliauskas and Spence himself. The art show is open during each performance and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, when the box office is staffed.

Curator Spence and the artists will present pre-show art talks beginning 30 minutes before the 6 p.m. show on Oct. 16 and the 2 p.m show on Oct. 23. They will answer audience questions. Drinks will be available.

Representatives from the Nebraska Writers Collective will present four original stories at “Spinning Tales ‘Round the Bonfire” on the Bluebarn’s back porch after the Oct. 14 show. Cocktails will be served. Storytellers will be Emily Anderson, Ryan Boyland, Toni Monette and Jeevan Narvey.

Performances of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30; and 2 p.m. Oct. 23; and a special Halloween performance at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Tickets, available at bluebarn.org or the box office at 402-345-1576, are $37 general admission and $32 for educators, healthcare workers and military personnel.

Omaha Symphony to play ‘Broadway Blockbusters’

Broadway tunes from classic musicals and new favorites will be on the program at the Omaha Symphony’s Pops series concert this weekend.

The concert, directed by Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson, will feature Scott Coulter, one of New York City’s most lauded singers. He has won five awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs and has performed in most of the city’s top venues, including Birdland and Feinstein’s at The Regency.

He was the director and star of “A Christmas Carol: The Symphonic Concert,” which had its world premiere with the Baltimore Symphony. The show was nominated for an Emmy Award when he reprised it for PBS in December 2013.

Show tunes on the “Broadway Blockbusters” program include pieces from “Jersey Boys,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Chicago” and “The Sound of Music,” among several others.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be repeated at 2 p.m. Sunday, both at the Holland Center’s Kiewit Hall, 1200 Douglas St.

Tickets, starting at $20, are available at omahasymphony.org.

Omaha Symphony hires new assistant conductor

A new assistant conductor will soon join the Omaha Symphony.

Alejandro Gomez Guillen, who was the artistic director and conductor of the Bloomington (Indiana) Symphony for six seasons, will start his new job in November. In addition to his Omaha Symphony work, he will continue to be the music director of Denver’s Sphere Ensemble.

“His strong conducting ability paired with his innate musicianship and sincerity were clear throughout the audition process,” said Ankush Kumar Bahl, music director of the Omaha Symphony.

Gomez Guillen will be responsible for conducting one of three symphony Family series concerts each season. He also will help shape and conduct most of the symphony’s education and community-driven projects.

A native of Colombia, he has a bachelor of music degree in violin performance from Texas Christian University, and master of music degrees in violin performance and conducting from the University of Colorado, where he also earned his doctor of musical arts degree in conducting.

Resonance launches 10th season with Mozart ‘Requiem'

The Omaha vocal ensemble Resonance will start its 10th season Thursday with a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem.”

The 7:30 p.m. concert will be at Countryside Community Church on the Tri-Faith Campus, 13130 Birch Plaza.

It will include the inaugural appearance of the Resonance Festival Choir, an auditioned group made up of professional and community singers. An orchestra of professional musicians, in collaboration with the Omaha Conservatory of Music, will accompany the choir.

Dr. A. Barron Breland, dean of the graduate school at Creighton University, is the group’s conductor.

The program will include “Serenade to Music" by Ralph Vaughn Williams.

The concert is open to the public. A $20 donation is suggested.

'The Cake' opens Friday at Omaha Community Playhouse

A play that tackles a modern-day controversy with humor and warmth is the next show at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“The Cake,” opening Friday in the small Howard Drew Theater, is about a popular North Carolina baker who initially is thrilled to design her goddaughter’s wedding cake, only to have reservations when she finds out it’s a same-sex ceremony.

The play is by Bekah Brunstetter, known for her writing and producing work on NBC TV’s “This is Us.”

The four-member cast includes Kathleen Combs, Doug Rothgeb, Roz Parr and Delaney Jackson.

Tickets, starting at $36, are available at omahaplayhouse.com, by phone at 402-553-0800 or at the Playhouse box office, 6915 Cass St.

The play runs through Nov. 6.

Organist to play concert at St. Wenceslaus Church

Organist Timothy Schreiber will perform a program of works by Johann Sebastian Bach and others on Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St.

The recital is an opportunity for the remodeled and enlarged church to show off its new Casevant organ. Parish music director Cindy Brown said it will be the first externally sponsored program on the new instrument.

The free 3 p.m. concert will also feature works by Dietrich Buxtehude and Anton Helier. In addition, Schreiber’s interest in hymnody will enable the audience to sing several stanzas of “Savior of the Nations, Come.”

The Omaha chapter of the American Guild of Organists is sponsoring the event. Donations to a free-will collection will go to the chapter’s scholarship fund, which assists young Omahans interested in studying the organ.

Schreiber studied at the University of Kansas under Omaha’s Dr. Michael Bauer. As a high school student, he was the interim organist at Zion Lutheran Church. He’s now the director of music at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Basehor, Kansas.