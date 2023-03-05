Do you hear the people sing? You will soon.

Omaha Performing Arts is bringing the legendary, Tony Award-winning musical “Les Miserables” to the Orpheum Theater beginning Tuesday night for a six-day run, ending March 12. The show is part of OPA’s 2022-23 Broadway series.

Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same title, the show was adapted for musical theater by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. It premiered on a Paris stage in 1980 and came to New York City’s Broadway in 1987. Over the last few decades, film versions — both musical and nonmusical — have been released. The critically acclaimed score includes famous numbers such as “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” “One Day More” and “I Dreamed a Dream.”

Set in early 1800s France, “Les Misérables” is the story of Jean Valjean, a prisoner who is released after serving nearly 20 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child. Driven by a desire to begin a new life, Valjean breaks the terms of his parole. He is then hunted by Javert, a driven and persistent police inspector who vows not to let Valjean escape what he perceives as justice. Over the years, Valjean meets others who change his life and affect his decisions as he seeks redemption amid revolutionary times.

New York City resident Preston Truman Boyd plays Javert in the upcoming Omaha performances. It is his second time playing the role in an Omaha production. In a recent interview with The World-Herald, Boyd said one of the show’s central themes is one people can relate to, even today: the survival of the human spirit.

“We’ve all recently been through so many hardships — financially and socially — coming out of the pandemic, I hope more people now realize what’s important in life,” he said. “Just being a part of this story and hearing from people who come to the show about what it means to them ... whether you have overcome something or if there’s something standing in your way, hopefully this story inspires people to appreciate where they are.”

Boyd said the most challenging aspect of playing Javert is embracing the character’s restraint. He described Javert as having an “Old Testament” way about him, in that his beliefs at the beginning of the show are very “black and white” in terms of right and wrong. Those beliefs ultimately become obstacles as he doggedly pursues Valjean throughout the show.

“We both have such a symbiotic relationship in this story where we both help each other see the world through different sets of eyes and we both have very different endings,” Boyd said. “As time goes on through the story, you see my character shift in a way that he begins questioning certain things about how the system is set up. ... He mentally snaps and all of his cellular makeup rearranges and he doesn’t even know how to live inside of his body.”

Boyd encouraged those coming to see “Les Miserables” for the first time to read a brief summary on the plot without delving into too many spoilers and to avoid listening to the soundtrack ahead of time. Hearing the songs performed live, he said, is a “special moment.” He said the company — himself included — is always pushing for the best performance possible.

“I’m still learning new things about it every night, which is exciting as an actor to grow within a very set parameter. It is exciting to surprise yourself on stage every night and to get to know your character on a more human level. We’re trying to bring as much humanity to these roles as we can.”

ABOUT THE SHOW What: Omaha Performing Arts presents the award-winning musical "Les Miserables" When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 12. Where: Omaha's Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Tickets: Range between $40 and $130 depending on date and performance time. Tickets can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or at the Omaha Performing Arts Center box office inside the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. More information: o-pa.org

