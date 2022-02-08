Bagel Bin challah bread adds authenticity to 'Fiddler on the Roof' in Omaha

When Dave Brezack bakes bread at the Bagel Bin, he’s helping members of Omaha’s Jewish community carry on an age-old tradition.
They pick up loaves of challah at his family’s bakery near 120th and Pacific Streets each week before the Sabbath, which begins at sundown on Friday and continues until sundown Saturday.
The blessing of bread has been an integral part of the Sabbath ritual in Jewish homes for at least 2,000 years, said Nate Shapiro, executive director of Temple Israel on the Tri-Faith Campus just a few blocks from the Bin.
And, he said, the Bagel Bin is known in the community for its beautiful golden-brown challah.
“They know what they’re doing over there,” Shapiro said.
That reputation earned the Bagel Bin’s bread a cameo role in the traveling Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which opens tonight at the Orpheum Theater and runs through Sunday.
The Brezack family provided more than 20 loaves of its freshly baked bread to be used in the musical’s Sabbath scene, which calls for two loaves at each performance.
Their bread will bring an authenticity to the show that’s sometimes not present at other tour stops.
“The show doesn’t always connect with a bakery in other cities,” said Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts, the organization that brings Broadway tours to the Orpheum. “We are so fortunate to have Bagel Bin in town.”
Even in cities where challah bread is available, it’s not always prepared in a kosher kitchen, so that sets Omaha apart even more. The Bagel Bin is the only kosher restaurant in the city, and, perhaps, within at least 250 miles of the metro area.
The family in “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in Russia around 1905, keeps a kosher home. It’s the story of Tevye, a Jewish milkman who holds tight to his religious and cultural traditions as the marriages of his three daughters, the czar and outside forces threaten to separate his family.
The bread scene is near the beginning of the show, when everyone in Tevye’s family is busily preparing for the Sabbath meal. At sundown, Jewish rules require them to stop working and begin the ritual.
Like families around the world, Shapiro said, many Jewish families in Omaha have a similar observance in their homes each Friday night. The type of bread people bless varies from country to country, he said.
Challah is the bread of choice for most American Jews — including those in Omaha — because, like Tevye, they have roots in Eastern Europe, he said.
At the Bagel Bin, Brezack and brother Scott (the main bread baker) make loaves and loaves of challah before sunrise each Thursday and Friday, beginning between 3:30 and 4 a.m.
They stir dough in large mixers, let it rise, braid it into long loaves or small challah rolls and bake it until it gets brown and shiny.
Dave Brezack said his bakery “is on the kosher side of dairy,” which means it doesn’t serve or handle meat. A kosher establishment follows Jewish dietary laws that prohibit mixing meat and dairy products, among other procedures.
Kosher tradition also means that someone from the Jewish community comes in each morning and lights the restaurant’s stove (not the oven, which remains lit). At the Bagel Bin, that person is a retiree and volunteer.
“She’s 80 years old and walks here,” he said.
The bakery has operated the same way since Brezack’s father opened it about 45 years ago. The decision to focus on dairy was his.
“We’ve been doing it so long that it’s normal for us,” Dave said.
Dad grew up in Brooklyn, and when he came to visit his wife’s family in Omaha, he noticed there were no bagel shops.
He saw an opportunity, talked to supermarket owner Abe Baker about selling bagels in his stores and moved his family here, said Dave, who has been working at the bakery since he was a teen.
Mom Sue, 76, is in the bakery kitchen six days a week. On the seventh day, Dave said, she works at the Nebraska Humane Society.
“This is her place, her life,” he said.
Squires said when the musical’s producers asked Omaha Performing Arts to seek out a challah bakery, the Bagel Bin was the instant front-runner. She’s a regular there.
“I’ve bought from the Bagel Bin since I arrived in Omaha. It’s one of my favorite stops when I run errands on the weekends,” she said.
The bread operation exists mostly to supply families, synagogues and a preschool with Sabbath challah, Dave said. They don’t bake other varieties of bread.
Shapiro said Omaha’s Jewish community, especially those who keep kosher, appreciate the store.
“In the Orthodox community, they’re only going to get challah from the Bagel Bin if they’re not getting it at home,” he said.
He thinks Temple Israel members and others in the Jewish community will be in the audience this week to see the challah’s premiere on the Orpheum stage.
He said “Fiddler on the Roof,” which originally opened on Broadway in 1964, has seeped into the culture: When he got married, his wife walked down the aisle to “Sunrise, Sunset,” one of the musical’s signature songs.
She will be at the Orpheum this week. He’s skipping the show to stay home with their 19-month-old child.
But he’s liked the show ever since playing butcher Lazar Wolf in a production as a student at Wayne High School.
“It was the best Lazar Wolf anyone in Wayne, Nebraska, ever saw, as least in my opinion,” he said.
