Bagel Bin challah bread adds authenticity to 'Fiddler on the Roof' in Omaha

Their bread will bring an authenticity to the show that’s sometimes not present at other tour stops.

“The show doesn’t always connect with a bakery in other cities,” said Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts, the organization that brings Broadway tours to the Orpheum. “We are so fortunate to have Bagel Bin in town.”

Even in cities where challah bread is available, it’s not always prepared in a kosher kitchen, so that sets Omaha apart even more. The Bagel Bin is the only kosher restaurant in the city, and, perhaps, within at least 250 miles of the metro area.

The family in “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in Russia around 1905, keeps a kosher home. It’s the story of Tevye, a Jewish milkman who holds tight to his religious and cultural traditions as the marriages of his three daughters, the czar and outside forces threaten to separate his family.

The bread scene is near the beginning of the show, when everyone in Tevye’s family is busily preparing for the Sabbath meal. At sundown, Jewish rules require them to stop working and begin the ritual.