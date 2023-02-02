A ballet about the controversial former Argentinian first lady, Eva “Evita” Perón and promotes female and cultural empowerment is coming to Omaha this weekend.

From Manhattan, Ballet Hispánico will perform “Doña Perón” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St.

The one-act ballet lasts 80 minutes and tells the life of Evita as she rose from being an illegitimate child to Argentina’s first lady and wife of former president, Juan Perón. She died at the age of 33 in July 1952. Evita is one of the most recognizable women in Argentinian history as an actress, politician, activist and philanthropist who fought for women’s suffrage.

Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro said the ballet has been performed for less than a year and tells the story “of a powerful woman defeating everything” along with her “perseverance of working in a man’s world.”

“This is a very powerful and timely story still today, because that idea of empowering women and the roles women have had in our world and in our history are important to uplift,” Vilaro said.

In her first evening-length work for Ballet Hispánico, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa choreographed “Doña Perón” to be performed by 18 dancers. The dancers, ranging from 22 to 35 years old, are trained in both classical and contemporary dance.

The performance has been four years in the making. Vilaro said that as a curator, he has been looking for ways to “equal the balance” while creating this ballet.

“I’m looking to crack the structure that’s always men telling stories about women,” Vilaro said. “We are taking back this story as a Latino company and seeing it and speaking to it from that perspective.”

Vilaro danced for Ballet Hispánico in the late 1980s before becoming the second artistic director. He took over for the first artistic director, Tina Ramirez, who also founded the company in 1970. Vilaro’s determined to continue Ramirez’s mission of celebrating Latino cultures through dance and community engagement.

“I’m committed to this organization’s mission of uplifting the culture and voices of Hispanic artists, in particular, dance artists,” Vilaro said. “I see the cultural dialogue and I also see the ability for people to learn more about cultures that they don’t know and open up that discourse.”

Tickets are still available for the performance and range in price from $15 to $33. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to o-pa.org/on-stage/dance.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023