Beginning of the end to Thomas Wilkins' tenure is stirring for Omaha Symphony, fans

All these details made for an unforgettable concert and were strangely appropriate for an event that would have been extraordinary even without a pandemic.

It marked the first of Wilkins’ final five concerts as music director, a position he has occupied since 2005.

After the season ends in June, Wilkins will retire and become the orchestra’s director emeritus. He will be succeeded by internationally renowned conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl.

The Vaughan Williams piece was a remarkable return to the Masterworks series after the extended break. Textures and structures from the 20th and 16th centuries played with each other, weaving in and out of haunting melodies and sweet harmonic landscapes.

Between that piece and the rest of the concert, Wilkins expressed his affection for Dvořák, the Holland Center, the Omaha Symphony and the city itself.

“Dvořák is one of my all-time favorite composers,” he told the audience. “He is comfortable in his own skin, not afraid to show you where his heart is.”

Wilkins related that sentiment to how he has been embraced by Omaha and the orchestra for the last 15 years.