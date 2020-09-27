Bemis benefit auction goes virtual, with more than 200 works and a 'buy it now' option

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 200 works by regional and national artists are part of the annual Benefit Art Auction + Concert for the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Oct. 7-30.

The exhibition is viewable by appointment only, and all artwork is available for purchase at “buy it now” prices until the auction begins in a virtual event at 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

Patrons can register now and then tune in to browse, bid and buy, as well as be the first to see the Bemis’ new logo and brand. Hosts for the kickoff will be artists Bailey Hikawa and Scotty Wagner. A virtual concert (free and open to all) on Oct. 30 brings the fundraising effort to a close.

Become a Bemis member at bemiscenter.org/membership to see the offerings first at the Artist + Member Previews, Oct. 1-3.

Participating artists and members who plan to preview the exhibition on Oct. 2 or 3 can register for a preview of Bemis alum and board member Watie White’s new works in “Community” across the street at Kaneko.

Schedule your appointment at bemiscenter.org/benefit.