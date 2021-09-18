Benson Theatre is happy marriage between art deco design and modern tech

Ryan recruited Simpson for the Benson Theatre job in 2019. He was the longtime director of SNAP! Productions until it lost its lease a few years ago and was unable to find another suitable space. SNAP! originally was founded to raise funds for the Nebraska AIDS Project and favored material that touched on current societal issues.

Simpson had been the prime caretaker for his elderly mother, and when she passed away, he knew he needed to re-enter the workforce. The timing of Ryan’s offer, he said, was “karma.”

He has myriad plans for the Benson Theatre: a discussion group for film students, film showings, Saturday morning activities for underserved kids.

Food insecurity is a problem in the neighborhood surrounding the theater, he said, so the kids would get lunch.

And that’s just the beginning. He has a programming subcommittee made up of arts, culture and nonprofit representatives from across Omaha to help him keep the theater busy.

The Benson Theater company will have four plays each year. The first, “20th Century Blues” by Susan Miller, will run Oct. 21-30. Cast members are Moira Mangiameli, Denise Chapman, Mary Kelly, Becky Noble, Sue Mouttet and Shae’Kell Butler. Echelle Childers is the director.