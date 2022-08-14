Benson Theatre to premiere timely 'American Son' this week

Estranged parents Kendra and Scott — one is White, one is Black — spend a tense night at the police station awaiting word about their teenage son, who was picked up by police during a traffic stop.

Their anxiety and outrage about the incident’s lack of transparency fuels the story of “American Son,” a dramatic play that premieres at the Benson Theatre on Thursday.

The play was written by Miami attorney Christopher Demos-Brown and was produced on Broadway starring Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale, who also were in a Netflix film version.

Director Kathy Tyree said she was eager to be involved in the Benson Theater production.

“It is a very relevant story, it is a very meaningful story and it is a very powerful story,” she said.

She praised the cast: Kerrie Forrester as Kendra, Matt Allen as Scott and Jarod Cernousek and Jus.B as police officers.

“They are so invested in telling this story and working hard to really develop the characters and stay true to the playwright’s intentions,” Tyree said.

She talked with Demos-Brown before rehearsals began and has consulted with him throughout the process.

Audiences will find a play that deals with many issues on many levels. If you’ve seen the film you know how it ends “but that’s not the totality of it,” Tyree said.

Among other things, she said, “it’s about seeing people as their whole selves and the difference between knowing someone and understanding someone.”

It runs from Aug. 18-21 and 25-27, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets are $20 and are available at bensontheatre.org.

Cathedral Arts Project announces 2022-23 season lineup

An appearance by the Vienna Boys Choir on Nov. 8 is among the highlights of the coming season for the Cathedral Arts Project.

The group will host more than a dozen events at the historic St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., over the next months.

Other notable dates include a medieval St. Nicholas Day Feast on Dec. 6, and the annual Cathedral Flower Festival on the weekend of Jan. 27-29. This edition of the festival is combined the opening of the Afri Exhibit, featuring works from the African diaspora.

For a complete list of events, go to cathedralartsproject.org.