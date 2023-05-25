A documentary film about a Lincoln restaurant turned rock and roll haven will be shown Thursday night at the Benson Theatre.
“Remember the Drumstick" is about the rise and fall of the Drumstick, which operated as a family-owned chicken eatery and nightclub from 1978 to 1987 under Tim Lohmeier, the enigmatic man behind it. Some of the most iconic acts of the decade played there, including R.E.M., the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joan Jett and 10,000 Maniacs.
A few posters, photos and home videos are all that’s left from the club.
Friends, family, music lovers and groupies tell their stories in the film, directed by Cathy Lohmeier. It was featured at the Chicago Indie Film Awards in 2022 and the Flatwater Film Festival in 2021.
The film starts at 6:15 p.m. at the theater, 6054 Maple St. Admission is $15.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267