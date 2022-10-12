'Berko's Journey,' about former Garrop’s Grocery owner, commissioned for KVNO's 50th year

A new three-movement musical piece that celebrates the 50th anniversary of KVNO Radio 90.7 is more than just a birthday greeting.

“It’s a gift to Omaha,” said Sherry Kennedy Brownrigg, assistant general manager of the station, which is at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is licensed to the NU Board of Regents. “It’s an ode to Omaha and where we came from.”

The piece is also partly the result of some happy accidents, or at least coincidences. It will have its world premiere at the Oct. 21 Omaha Symphony concert.

When KVNO representatives contacted composer Stacy Garrop last fall about a possible commission, they had no idea she had roots in Omaha.

Her great-grandfather, Berko Gorobzoff, came to the United States in 1904 from the Russian city of Ekaterinoslav, which is now part of Ukraine. A Jewish man, he was escaping Tzar Nicholas’s religious persecution and pogroms.

Berko landed at Ellis Island, and his last name was changed to Garrop. He eventually ended up in Omaha, then married, opened Garrop’s Grocery at 33rd and Harney Streets (the current location of the Spielbound Board Game Cafe) and lived here the rest of his life.

“The story of our family is the story of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’” Stacy Garrop said in an interview, referencing the popular Broadway musical. “It was the story of every Eastern European family at that time.”

She knew few details about her great-grandfather until the summer of 2021, when her mother and sister discovered his immigration documents in the drawer of a family file cabinet in California.

She didn’t know at the time that the new information would give her an important idea just a couple of months later.

When she’s commissioned to write a piece of music, she meets with the people who hired her to learn about their cities or towns. In this case, that was staff from KVNO and the Omaha Symphony, including Brownrigg and Symphony Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl. They met via Zoom in September 2021.

“I ask them, ‘What is important to you and your community?’ That enlightens the discussion,” Garrop said. “They kept coming back to immigration in that discussion.”

Brownrigg agreed.

“It kept coming back to the fact that a lot of the people who live here are descended from people who came from other places and built up the city,” she said.

Garrop told them she knew she had to write about her great-grandfather’s rich immigrant history. She called her composition “Berko’s Journey.”

The story is not only relevant to Omaha, it also resonates with current events, considering the ongoing arguments about immigration in the United States and the number of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing Russian aggression, she said in the interview.

American groups and individuals helped the Jewish refugees and others at the turn of the 20th century, Garrop said. The manifest from the steamer on which Burko traveled to the U.S. said he had $39 in his pocket at the beginning of the trip. His sister-in-law, with whom he was traveling, had $5, so she figures they needed aid.

“I want people to think about how different populations helped our ancestors and how we can do the same here,” she said. “How can we help people coming here build better lives?”

Garrop wrote a musical motive for Berko and weaved it throughout her piece. Each movement is devoted to a different part of his journey: saying goodbye in Ekaterinoslav; the trip from Russia to Omaha; settling in and having a family in his permanent home. She uses snippets from a klezmer dance song and two Yiddish folk tunes, “The Miller’s Tears” and “Tumbalalaika,” in the piece.

It took her several months to complete research for “Berko’s Journey” and about four months to write it.

She will share elements of her process and details of her great-grandfather’s journey in a power-point presentation at a KVNO 50th anniversary celebration in Scott Recital Hall. It starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 before the Omaha Symphony MasterWorks concert at which “Berko’s Journey” will have its world premiere.

Tickets for the gala are available at kvno.org. The $50 cost includes food and drink.

If you want to attend the 7:30 p.m. concert after the gala, you must purchase a ticket at omahasymphony.org. Tickets are available for a 20% discount with the code KVNOFIFTY. If you are a symphony subscriber, call TicketOmaha at 402-345-0606 to get your discount.

The symphony concert on Oct. 22 will have the same program and it will be broadcast live on KVNO.

Brownrigg said the pre-symphony event is the culmination of a yearlong anniversary celebration, including an Omaha Press Club honor for radio host Otis XII and broadcasting the 50 greatest classical works of all time, compiled after a poll of listeners.

The station’s latest fund drive indicates that classical music continues to have a lot of support in the Omaha community, she said, citing numbers: The fundraising goal for the weeklong drive was $50,000, and the final total was about $70,000; the donor goal was 500, and 549 individuals gave; and they hoped to attract 50 first-time donors, and they had almost double that amount.

She thinks people listen partly because KVNO’s format offers a respite.

“We find in our research that classical music is a great antidote for news fatigue and all the other things out there,” Brownrigg said.