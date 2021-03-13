Best Burger moves to Highlander Accelerator with updated menu

Best Burger is open Tuesday through Saturday, with breakfast served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Joslyn extending hours on First Fridays Starting April 2, the Joslyn Art Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month.

Museum officials hope that people will take advantage of the extra four hours to enjoy date nights or to drop in on their way to or from other arts events in the city.

Tickets are free, but you still have to reserve a time to accommodate pandemic safety protocols.

The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. There won’t be extended hours on Oct. 1 because of a scheduling conflict.

For more information, go to joslyn.org.

Girls choir raising money to create video

Members of the Vivace’ SelMembers of the Vivace’ Select Competition Choir were disappointed that the Chorale Festival of the Heartlands was canceled because of the pandemic.

The choir, made up of high school girls, practiced long and hard on “Danny Boy,” their competition piece, so they decided to make it into a professional music video.