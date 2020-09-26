Bette Swanson remembered as 'force of nature' behind Bellevue Little Theatre

For 50 years, Bette Swanson was the face of the Bellevue Little Theatre.
And the force behind it.
Whether you were an apprehensive new actor or a visiting theater critic, she warmly welcomed you.
If you were a director, musician or choreographer, she made sure you had what you needed.
And if you were a Bellevue merchant, she would visit your business and ask you to subsidize the latest play program.
She wouldn’t leave until you bought an ad, said Keith Allerton, a longtime Omaha actor and director who worked with Swanson at BLT.
“She was a force of nature,” Allerton said. “She was the Mother Superior.”
That force now is still. Swanson, 91, died Sept. 19 of heart failure at a local hospital.
With her husband, Ed, she was one of the theater’s co-founders in the mid-1960s.
She was born Bette Erca in South Omaha, where her Romanian immigrant father had a grocery store, said daughter Jan Gabrial of Papillion. She graduated from South High School and attended Midland University.
She met Ed Swanson in her church choir. They married in May 1949, and were two days shy of their 60th anniversary when he died in 2009.
She was a merchandise manager for Philip’s Department Store in South Omaha for many years, and took frequent buying trips to New York City.
She volunteered with the Parent-Teacher Association at her children’s schools, at one time coordinating a talent show.
“Of course she had to get her kids involved in that,” Gabrial said.
But BLT, her daughter said, became her passion.
“She put her blood, sweat and tears into that place,” she said.
Board member Ted Roche said it was apparent how hard Swanson worked when she retired from the board a couple of years ago and they had to pick up the slack.
“She did all of the fundraising,” he said. “She knew everybody. She would go out and come back with a thousand-dollar grant. That was just the way she operated.”
Allerton said he was on the receiving end of her generosity and her love for BLT more than once.
He was the director when the theater produced “A Chorus Line,” which required glitzy costumes for its final number. Think top hats and lots of bling.
“It was not inexpensive to outfit a cast, but Bette made sure that we had the right outfits for that finale,” he said. “She was just a great, great gal.”
Gabrial said her mom was strong-willed and wasn’t afraid to tell you what she thought. She also loved to sing, had a strong faith and put family first, she said.
“She had a great sense of humor and liked to tell jokes,” Gabrial said.
Swanson’s community activism earned her several awards, including Bellevue Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and Bellevue Person of the Year in 1994. She and Ed both won lifetime achievement awards from the Theatre Arts Guild.
Other survivors include daughter Chris Swanson of Omaha, sons Ric of Council Bluffs and Marty (Colleen) of Bellevue, son-in-law Steve Gabrial of Papillion, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
