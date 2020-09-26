Bette Swanson remembered as 'force of nature' behind Bellevue Little Theatre

She was a merchandise manager for Philip’s Department Store in South Omaha for many years, and took frequent buying trips to New York City.

She volunteered with the Parent-Teacher Association at her children’s schools, at one time coordinating a talent show.

“Of course she had to get her kids involved in that,” Gabrial said.

But BLT, her daughter said, became her passion.

“She put her blood, sweat and tears into that place,” she said.

Board member Ted Roche said it was apparent how hard Swanson worked when she retired from the board a couple of years ago and they had to pick up the slack.

“She did all of the fundraising,” he said. “She knew everybody. She would go out and come back with a thousand-dollar grant. That was just the way she operated.”

Allerton said he was on the receiving end of her generosity and her love for BLT more than once.

He was the director when the theater produced “A Chorus Line,” which required glitzy costumes for its final number. Think top hats and lots of bling.