Big musicals, August Wilson play are part of next Omaha Community Playhouse season

Four popular musicals — “School of Rock,” “Rent,” “Dreamgirls” and “Little Shop of Horrors” — are among the highlights of the Omaha Community Playhouse’s 2022-2023 season, announced Monday night.

The theater’s 98th season will also feature the Playhouse premiere of iconic Black playwright August Wilson, with a production of “Fences” in January 2023.

“It has been almost 100 years and not one August Wilson play has been (at the Playhouse,)” said Stephen Santa, the theater’s new artistic director. “I am really excited that we are programming that show and that it’s on the mainstage.”

He said Wilson is one of the most important playwrights of the last century, and “Fences” is one of his most accessible and relatable pieces. With themes of confinement and rejection, it’s about a former Negro League baseball player in the 1950s who encounters literal and figurative fences throughout his life.

“It’s the perfect show to introduce audiences to Wilson,” Santa said.

He’s also excited to offer “Rent” in the Playhouse’s small Howard Drew Theater. He predicts that audiences will be surprised and pleased to learn that it’s on next season’s lineup.

“It means we have the opportunity to produce (it) in a way it’s never been seen before, more in your face and immersive,” he said, “When we announced the whole season to the board (and) got to ‘Rent,’ it got gasps and whoops and hollers.”

He thinks Omaha performers will be excited for the chance to perform in “Rent,” the Jonathan Larson musical that’s loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme.”

Both Santa and Playhouse Executive Director Katie Broman said the coming season is ambitious, with an extra musical planned for the spot that traditionally goes to a play.

For the previous two seasons, the play-reading committee and theater leaders looked for pieces with small casts and made other decisions based on the pandemic. Broman said they didn’t take the same approach for next year.

“We’re trying to be optimistic,” she said.

The theater dropped its mask requirement for the large Hawks Mainstage Theater late last month after the Centers for Disease Control said masks weren’t necessary for gatherings in communities with a moderate-to-low rate of infection.

For the time being, Broman said, masks are still required in the smaller Drew Theater.

Next season’s COVID plan “is entirely dependent on what’s happening in the community,” she said.

The complete 2022-2023 lineup includes:

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez, Aug. 19 to Sept. 18, Howard Drew. A straight Southern boy who was an Elvis impersonator finds success as a drag queen.

“Filled with fantastic drag queen performances, it invites the audience to be part of it by engaging with performers,” Santa said.

“School of Rock” based on the movie by Mike White, with additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sept. 16 to Oct.16, Hawks Mainstage. A middle-age aspiring rock star forms a band as a substitute teacher at a prep school.

Santa said the Playhouse will work with the Omaha Conservatory of Music, Girls Rock and other groups to find young cast members, who all play their own instruments onstage.

“The Cake” by Bekah Brunstetter, Oct. 7 to Nov. 6, Howard Drew. A celebrated baker faces a tough decision when her goddaughter asks her to bake the cake for her wedding to another woman.

“It’s a sensitive topic but it’s presented in a fun, funny way,” Santa said. “It has lots of heart.”

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 18 to Dec. 22, Hawks Mainstage. The perennial Playhouse favorite. A special event that’s not part of the regular season series.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” from the creator of “Late Night Catechism," Nov. 25 to Dec. 23, Howard Drew. A special event that’s not part of the regular season series.

It will feature a local choir singing Christmas carols, Santa said.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” Jan. 20 to Feb. 12, 2023, Hawks Mainstage.

“Rent,” Feb. 10 to March 19, 2023, Howard Drew.

“Dreamgirls,” book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, music by Henry Krieger, March 3 to 26, 2023, Hawks Mainstage. A trio of women get their big break in an amateur competition, but fame threatens to destroy their friendship. Inspired by musical acts in the 1960s, including the Supreme and the Shirelles.

“A star vehicle for our performing community,” Santa said. “It requires powerhouse performers on all levels, male and female.”

“Little Shop of Horrors,” book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, April 14 to May 7, 2023, Hawks Mainstage. A nerdy plant store employee gets famous when he discovers a new type of carnivorous plant, but it has a downside: a thirst for human blood.

“What’s not to love: comedy, amazing puppets, high-energy music. It will be thrilling for the audience,” Santa said.

“Pretty Fire” by Charlayne Woodard, April 28 to May 21, 2023, Howard Drew. A one-woman show with five vignettes from the life of Woodard, a Black actress.

“A profound piece about Black experiences in the Jim Crow era,” Santa said.

“In the Heights” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, June 2 to 25, 2023. A musical about three days in New York City’s Washington Heights, where Latino residents chase their dreams. Miranda’s pre-"Hamilton” work.

“It won multiple Tonys and brought salsa, Latin pop and rap to Broadway in a way that had never been seen before,” Santa said.

