Black History Month exhibits in Omaha celebrate doctors, midwives, artists and more

Stennis-Williams, an author of three children’s history books, said she put in a lot of research for this exhibition, which runs until Feb. 22. She also received help from the National Medical Association and other museums.

Her grandmother, Minnie Nola Haynes, worked at the clinic as an aide. She was a midwife in Mississippi before moving to Omaha during the second great migration. Most Black women didn’t have access to doctors.

“I just think it’s a chance for people to see how far history goes for Black doctors and professionals,” she said. “Some of the tools of the trade midwives used and items belonging to Black doctors are on display.”

Mama’s Attic is open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 402-740-6034 to schedule a visit. There is no admission fee.

At The Union for Contemporary Art, a pioneer in contemporary printmaking is being featured. The work of Mavis Pusey, an abstract artist, is showing until Feb. 26 in the Wanda D. Ewing Gallery. Pusey died in 2019.