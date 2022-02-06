Black History Month exhibits in Omaha celebrate doctors, midwives, artists and more

Not many know that there once was a small hospital for African Americans in Omaha, LaVon Stennis- Williams says.
That piece of history is part of the exhibition “Blacks in Medicine from Midwives to MDs” at Mama’s Attic at the Center Mall.
The theme for Black History Month in 2022 is health and wellness, so the African American arts and humanity center is paying tribute to Black medical professionals.
“We have artifacts from midwives and doctors,” said Stennis-Williams, the founder of Mama’s Attic, “and then great information on the history of Black medical professionals as far as the 1700s.”
A group of Black doctors once tried to open a full-scale hospital for African Americans on 30th Street in North Omaha in the 1950s, but funding fell through.
One of them, Dr. Aaron McMillan, went ahead and opened a smaller clinic near 20th and Grace Streets. It was called the People’s Hospital.
“It was only in place for, like, four years,” Stennis-Williams said. “The city said it lacked proper coding. He closed it and moved to California.”
Stennis-Williams, an author of three children’s history books, said she put in a lot of research for this exhibition, which runs until Feb. 22. She also received help from the National Medical Association and other museums.
Her grandmother, Minnie Nola Haynes, worked at the clinic as an aide. She was a midwife in Mississippi before moving to Omaha during the second great migration. Most Black women didn’t have access to doctors.
“I just think it’s a chance for people to see how far history goes for Black doctors and professionals,” she said. “Some of the tools of the trade midwives used and items belonging to Black doctors are on display.”
Mama’s Attic is open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 402-740-6034 to schedule a visit. There is no admission fee.
At The Union for Contemporary Art, a pioneer in contemporary printmaking is being featured. The work of Mavis Pusey, an abstract artist, is showing until Feb. 26 in the Wanda D. Ewing Gallery. Pusey died in 2019.
“Although The Union is always working to amplify Black voices and artists throughout the year, this month is special for us because it’s the first time we’ve presented the work of an artist who is no longer living in our gallery,” spokesman Patrick Mainelli said. “In that sense, Mavis Pusey is among the ancestors whose life and work informs our lives today. Her huge talent was not widely recognized in her own lifetime, and our show is one of the very first times her work has been collected together for a solo exhibition.”
The Union is still presenting the “Undesign the Redline” exhibit, which unpacks the history and legacy of racialized housing discrimination in Omaha and across America. The exhibit is interactive, inviting participants to both learn the nuances of this complex history and also contribute to it, adding their own perspectives.
Some other local events scheduled for Black History Month include:
Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.: Survivors Rising, holding an online conversation about what it means to view sexual trauma, domestic violence and other forms of sexual violence through the lens of social justice. This topic includes considering all it means to Black survivors and other survivors of color to be proud of the many people who have fought and continue to fight for survivor voices to be heard. Go to shareomaha.org/surviving-future.
Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: MORE’s Faith, Spirituality & Antiracism Community Forum (virtual events). Go to https://bit.ly/3Hr83j3.
Feb. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Omaha Performing Arts, panel discussion amplifying Black women in the sciences at the Charles B. Washington Library. Go to https://bit.ly/3HlarHX.
Feb. 8 to Feb. 27: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St., is holding Black History story time. Go to shareomaha.org/black-history-month-story-time.
The Institute for Urban Development and Preston Love Jr. are offering North Omaha Legacy Tours — including lunch and stops at local shops, museums or historical locations like the Malcom X Foundation. Go to 4urban.org/4-pillars/north-omaha-tour.
World Speaks plans to release its second season of Justice Speaks, a YouTube dialog about issues that marginalized communities face, in February. Go to worldspeaksomaha.org/justicespeaks.
Brighten our Future Early Learning Center is spreading awareness that Black children are expelled from preschool at three times the rate of their White peers. Its work focuses on being inclusive and providing a safe place for children. Go to shareomaha.org/nonprofit/brighten-our-future-early-learning-center-inc.
The Great Plains Black History Museum will share “24th & Glory,” a condensed exhibit that looks at the history of African American athletes in Omaha (among other Black history exhibits). Go to gpblackhistorymuseum.org.
