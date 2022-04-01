Blue Barn searches the world — including Ukraine — for 'King Lear' costumes

When Omahan Jill Anderson agreed to direct "King Lear," the current show at the Blue Barn Theatre, she knew she wanted the costumes to reflect early medieval times — “Game of Thrones” inspired, she said.

She designed the costumes herself, with co-designer Katherine Neary, using materials and accessories from a variety of sources in Omaha and around the world.

A antique Slavic tablecloth from her home became a medieval-era tunic. Neary used fabric from from one of her mom’s old skirts on the fool's outfit.

King Lear What: A tragic play by William Shakespeare Where: Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. this Sunday, 6 p.m. April 10 Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 health-care workers, educators and military personnel Information: 402-345-1576 or bluebarn.org

Metal purse frames and belts came from China. The fool’s genuine leather boots were a thrifty find from India. Simple black Muslim prayer shoes from Turkey made perfect medieval footwear.

And crowns for Lear and the king of France, ordered on Etsy, were created in Ukraine and shipped out of the country just before the Russian invasion.

The entire costume process was more elaborate than shows at the Blue Barn usually require.

“There is no room devoted to being a costume shop in this theater,” Anderson said at a recent interview with her team in the Blue Barn dressing room. “I got permission to use it as (that) for the first time ever.”

The costume team consists of Anderson, who was the main designer, Neary, who has managed costume shops at the Rose Theater and in Ralston; Steve Morrison, an expert at creating metal and leather accessories; and Kerri Drake, a long-time jack-of-all-trades at the Glenwood (Iowa) Community Theater, where she just directed Noel Coward’s “Blythe Spirit.”

“I happen to have the most talented friends in the world,” Anderson said of her team.

They moved a sewing machine, dress forms, a cutting table, sergers, stacks of fabric, containers of buttons and trim and other paraphernalia into the dressing room, which was also being used for storage.

And for a month leading up to “Lear,” which opened March 24, they transformed it into a working costume shop.

Anderson and Neary got to work figuring out how to properly outfit the 14-member cast, one of the larger ensembles that has performed at the theater. It requires two racks of costumes and many fast changes.

The team visited thrift stores and Salvation Army and Goodwill stores, where, among other things, they found curtains that became a medieval robe.

They had fun. The curtain outfit prompted jokes about the famous Carol Burnett spoof of “Gone With the Wind,” when the comedian wore a curtain dress complete with the rods.

Morrison evoked Burnett’s classic line from the TV skit, referring to Neary: “She saw it in a window and she couldn’t resist it.”

Anderson and Neary called around to borrow costumes – or parts of costumes – from other area theaters, including Nebraska Shakespeare. They scored a pair of chain mail leggings and a chain mail coat estimated to be about 100 years old. It needed repairs, so the theater will get it back in better shape than it was.

Neary turned an aging 1960s fur coat into trim for a tunic, and engaged Drake to sew four-inch fur cuffs on a large, heavy costume.

Drake thought her primary tasks would be attaching buttons, making alterations and doing laundry.

“I felt like I was jumping on a boat that was going full speed,” she joked.

Morrison, meanwhile, used a belt to create a woman's medieval circlet headpiece.

“You see (something) at a thrift store and wonder, ‘What could that be,” he said.

He also fashioned leather “hair cuffs” to secure long braids for one female character and metal worker Todd "Fox" Hanson made cone-shaped metal finials to attach to bottom of the braids.

The team asked Omaha artist Michelle Zacharia, who designed the Blue Barn’s famous bathrooms, to help them create “distressed” costumes for Lear and a homeless madman. She also made a beautiful crown for Lear out of silk flowers and greenery that look real, even up close.

Anderson said she and the team did extensive research into medieval clothing for the show.

You could spend a lot of money recreating such sumptuous costumes, but smaller theater budgets encourage innovation to cut costs.

“Katherine is a great mastermind of getting things cheap from foreign places,” Anderson said. “(And) Katherine and Steve are people who can make anything out of anything.”

The end result is stunning. The rich colors and fabrics of the costumes, though not glaringly bright, stand out against the play’s spare black set. They pop out in the small performing space — the set is at the edge of the stage facing the theater’s doors to its patio, and they have set up folding chairs for the audience. People in the front row are just a few feet from the performers.

A curtain hides the theater’s usual seating area.

Anderson said she chose the medieval period for several reasons. Many modern directors set Shakespeare plays in unconventional eras, such as the 1930s or even contemporary times. That wasn’t her thing.

“I am a traditional person,” she said. “I love the medieval period. It’s romantic and it has mystery to it, and it’s a very mysterious play. I wanted it to look like mythology.”

