Blue Barn Theatre to have food drive for Siena Francis House

When the Blue Barn Theatre built its new home several years ago, leaders added a large porch on the back of the building to be used for productions, parties and other gatherings.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the space hasn’t been used in months.
Now theater officials have come up with a way to remedy that. Beginning Monday, the public can drop off canned food on the porch along Pacific Street between 10th and 11th Streets.
Items collected in the food drive, called “Acting Against Hunger,” will go to Siena Francis House, a homeless shelter in north downtown.
“We decided our stage might be empty, but there is opportunity to help in other ways during this time,” Blue Barn artistic director Susan Clement Toberer said in an email. “We need to extend our mission beyond the stage and address immediate needs in Omaha.”
Siena Francis House is the largest emergency homeless shelter in the state. It provides food and clothing to the homeless and, in the last few months, has been on the frontline, battling COVID-19 outbreaks among staff and clients, she said.
Socially distanced food drop-off hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 27. People delivering food to the porch are asked to wear masks.
Blue Barn will receive a boost itself
Kinaara, an Indian restaurant at 138th and P Streets, has been offering specials each week with produce purchased from local vendors, including those at the Omaha Farmers Market.
In addition to buying local and supporting area farmers, restaurant owners Ashish Sathyan and Kimberly Harris are donating half of the profits from the specials to an Omaha nonprofit each month.
In August, the recipient will be the Blue Barn Theatre.
The owners said on Facebook that they know theaters have been among the hardest-hit businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, “with no end in sight.”
Specials this week, served through Monday, will be Yang’s Gardens Kale Pakora and Coconut Vegetable Korma from 5 Star Produce and Flowers.
Black and Pink, a group for incarcerated LGBTQ people and their allies, was the nonprofit for July and received a $250 donation from Kinaara this week.
Immigrant Legal Center fundraiser tickets available
Tickets go on sale Aug. 14 for the Food Truck World Tour, the annual fundraiser for the Immigrant Legal Center.
This year’s dinner will be a drive-by event. People can stay in their cars while they pick up dinner from food trucks parked at the Mastercraft Building at Millworks Commons in north downtown.
Some of Omaha’s most popular food trucks, including Maria Bonita (Mexican), Sweet Lime (Thai) and El Arapon (Venezuelan), will be onsite, along with a selection from Omaha Steaks.
The Immigrant Legal Center provides immigration advocacy, education and legal services for low-income immigrants in the Omaha area. Director Erik Omar said immigrants need these services more than ever as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Tickets, $50, can be purchased at the Immigration Legal Center website, immigrantlc.org.
