Blue Barn Theatre to have food drive for Siena Francis House

When the Blue Barn Theatre built its new home several years ago, leaders added a large porch on the back of the building to be used for productions, parties and other gatherings.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the space hasn’t been used in months.

Now theater officials have come up with a way to remedy that. Beginning Monday, the public can drop off canned food on the porch along Pacific Street between 10th and 11th Streets.

Items collected in the food drive, called “Acting Against Hunger,” will go to Siena Francis House, a homeless shelter in north downtown.

“We decided our stage might be empty, but there is opportunity to help in other ways during this time,” Blue Barn artistic director Susan Clement Toberer said in an email. “We need to extend our mission beyond the stage and address immediate needs in Omaha.”

Siena Francis House is the largest emergency homeless shelter in the state. It provides food and clothing to the homeless and, in the last few months, has been on the frontline, battling COVID-19 outbreaks among staff and clients, she said.