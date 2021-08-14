Blue Barn Theatre's next season includes 'King Lear,' 'A Very Die Hard Christmas'

Sept. 30-Oct. 24: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” the story of what happens when four young conservatives gather to celebrate their friend’s induction as president of a tiny Catholic college.

Nov. 26-Dec. 19: “A Very Die Hard Christmas,” what you would expect from a show based on The Best Christmas Movie Ever.

March 24-April 17, 2022: “King Lear,” about the madness that ensues when an aging ruler wants to divide his kingdom between two daughters.

May 26-June 19, 2022: “Buffalo Women: A Black Cowgirl Musical Dramedy,” a tale of hidden figures living extraordinary lives on the frontier in 1865.

The Blue Barn staff recently embraced flood cleanup as well.

Clement said the backstage area, greenroom, dressing room, shop and kitchen were flooded in last weekend’s storm.

Four inches of water poured in “like a raging river,” she said.

The team came in the next morning to get rid of the water and set up fans so everything would dry. Wood floors were mostly undamaged.

The lobby was spared by a lucky coincidence, Clement said.