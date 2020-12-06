Blue Barn to have shows around bonfire, offer online viewing

The Blue Barn Theatre will be having some bonfires in the next few months.

They’re part of its 32nd year, aptly named “The Season of the Unknown.” Members got a sneak peek a couple of weeks ago, and the season brochure will go out to the general public on Monday.

The lineup is fluid because of the pandemic, theater leaders said. Most of the shows don’t yet have dates attached.

“It’s really about being responsive to changing conditions,” said Barry Carman, director of community engagement and dramaturg. “We have set dates, but they’re really malleable.”

Artistic Director Susan Clement Toberer stressed that keeping people safe is their highest priority.

The theater’s patrons, she said, “mean the world to us.”

Because of that, the theater is venturing into virtual productions, starting with “Holiday Hootenanny,” a song-and-dance show that runs from Dec. 17-20. Other online plans are being developed.

“It will shift and change depending on the project and us getting more familiar with the medium,” Carman said.