Blue Barn to have shows around bonfire, offer online viewing

The Blue Barn Theatre will be having some bonfires in the next few months.
They’re part of its 32nd year, aptly named “The Season of the Unknown.” Members got a sneak peek a couple of weeks ago, and the season brochure will go out to the general public on Monday.
The lineup is fluid because of the pandemic, theater leaders said. Most of the shows don’t yet have dates attached.
“It’s really about being responsive to changing conditions,” said Barry Carman, director of community engagement and dramaturg. “We have set dates, but they’re really malleable.”
Artistic Director Susan Clement Toberer stressed that keeping people safe is their highest priority.
The theater’s patrons, she said, “mean the world to us.”
Because of that, the theater is venturing into virtual productions, starting with “Holiday Hootenanny,” a song-and-dance show that runs from Dec. 17-20. Other online plans are being developed.
“It will shift and change depending on the project and us getting more familiar with the medium,” Carman said.
The lineup also includes two shows canceled last season: “Marjorie Prime” and “A Chorus Line.”
In addition, six bonfires are scheduled on the theater’s back patio, billed as “food and fellowship” events.
They are:
» “Before After,” by Timothy Knapman and Stuart Matthew Price.
» “Buffalo Women,” by Omahan Beaufield Berry.
» “Escaped Alone,” by Caryl Churchill.
» “For Black Trans Girls ...”
» “Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi”
» “R33: Sarah Brown After Shakespeare”
All are regional premieres, Carman said, and the largest cast has four actors.
Season memberships are limited to accommodate safety measures.
“Normally, we sell more than 800, and now it’s capped at 500,” Clement Toberer said. “About half are already sold.”
For more information, go to bluebarn.org
Rose Theater’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” goes online
Move over, Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to the small screen — with Omaha actors.
The Rose Theater originally planned to offer a live production of the beloved holiday classic, but decided to stream it instead because of the spike in coronavirus cases.
The script tells the same story told in the 1946 film starring Stewart as George Bailey, a discouraged man who gets a boost from an angel. Reed played his wife, Mary. Clarence, the angel, lets George see how his small town would have fared if he’d never been born.
Director Sarah Lynn Brown adapted a Lux Radio Theater script for the tale. It features a socially distanced cast of 13, with Marcel Daly as George, Wayne Hudson II as Clarence and Matthew Olsen as mean Mr. Potter.
Unlike the movie, it’s a musical, featuring numbers directed by Jerry Brabec and choreographed by Sue Gillespie Booton. It was the first show ever on the Rose Theater stage, premiering in 1995.
Digital tickets are available at rosetheater.org and 402-345-4849.
The Rose hired a professional videographer to record the shows. “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be available through Dec. 20.
Joslyn Castle tree-lighting has special guest
In 2012, Kaitlin Zardetto performed with her school choir for the 20th annual Christmas tree-lighting at Joslyn Castle.
This year, she returned as a professional singer for the Dec. 1 event, captured in a Facebook Live video.
Zardetto attended St. Cecilia Elementary School and Marian High School, and went on to earn bachelor’s degrees in music and historical science from Nebraska Wesleyan University and master’s degrees in music from Northwestern University.
She has been a fellow at the Aspen Music Festival and an opera fellow at Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California.
For the video, she performs Christmas classics from various rooms of the Castle. The video is available on the castle’s YouTube Channel.
UNO musical goes on despite pandemic
The pandemic didn’t stop the University of Nebraska at Omaha Theatre Department from presenting a fall musical.
“Songs for a New World” by Jason Robert Brown will be online through Dec. 18. Theater students collaborated with other departments within the College of Communications and Fine Arts to make the production happen.
The musical, which premiered in 1995, looks at courage and persistence through the eyes of diverse characters in contemporary America. Several students are in the socially distanced cast.
Denise Chapman is director and Hal France is music director.
Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details40028.
NE-Brass-ka Quintet plans three concerts
Sunday marks the opening of the Christmas concert season for the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quartet.
The group will appear Sunday at the Lyons (Nebraska) Library. Other concerts are Dec. 12 at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland, Nebraska, and Dec. 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft, Nebraska.
The concerts, all at 2 p.m., are free, and social distancing will be encouraged.
