Blue Barn will be among first theaters nationally to produce 'Constitution' play

Omahan Kip Fagan figured out he wanted a career in the theater when he started hanging around at the Blue Barn in the early 1990s.

It was there he directed his first show — a Bertolt Brecht adaptation of “Antigone” — as a young adult, then moved on to Seattle and, eventually, New York City, where he made a name for himself as a director off-Broadway and at the famed Humana Festival.

Now, thanks to his theater roots, the Blue Barn will be among the first theaters outside of New York to produce an acclaimed play that premiered on Broadway shortly before the pandemic shut everything down.

That show, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” was written and performed by Fagan’s wife, Heidi Schreck. It will premiere Feb. 2, 2023, at the Blue Barn.

The rights to the show were not yet widely available to theaters when Blue Barn Artistic Director Susan Clement reached out to Fagan about producing it.

She saw it at the Orpheum Theater when the national Broadway tour came to Omaha for one night earlier this year and was impressed at how relevant it was to current events.

“I emailed (Fagan) on the day Roe v. Wade was overturned,” she said. “He was on vacation, but he got back to me and said ‘Sure.’ We were very excited.”

Schreck personally contacted Concord Theatricals, which handles the rights. That essentially truncated much of a process that normally takes months, or sometimes even years.

“I emailed Concord right away and said I would be thrilled if the Blue Barn got the rights,” Schreck said in an interview along with Fagan from their Brooklyn home.

The playwright studied the Constitution as a teenager to prepare for speeches she gave at events across the nation.

“I was a real ferocious girl competitor with '80s hair and big shoulder pads,” she said.

She decided the experience would make an interesting play, and started writing it about 15 years ago as a side project while working on TV scripts and other plays.

“As a grown-up, I gave myself the task of taking the prompt of how do you draw a connection between the Constitution and yourself,” she said. “Then it got real, complicated and tense.”

She said there was domestic violence and sexual abuse on the maternal side of her family, and as she contemplated her connection with the document, she began to conclude that laws and the Constitution didn’t protect her or her female relatives.

Clement found that compelling, and knew she wanted to present the script at the Blue Barn.

“Mainly it was chosen because it’s very timely as far as making sure that we all know that the Constitution belongs to all of us,” Clement said. “And how that document has shaped and is continuing to shape all of our lives.”

As she wrote, Schreck said, she wasn’t sure how the play would be received.

“I didn’t think it would have much wide appeal. It was my little pet project," she said.

Turns out she underestimated it: The play earned two Tony Award nominations in 2019, among other theater world accolades. It also was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, competing against another show on the Blue Barn’s 2022-23 lineup, “Dance Nation” by Clare Barron.

Schreck and Fagan said they couldn’t think of a better place for the play to land. Fagan returns to Omaha nearly every year for the Great Plains Theatre Conference, where he reconnects with his Blue Barn friends. His family still lives here.

“I have the Blue Barn to thank — or condemn — for getting me into theater in the first place,” he said. “I think that their programming is always really, really interesting. They have done a number of plays by New York friends of ours.”

He didn’t come home for the conference this year because he and Heidi were busy with their 2-year-old twin girls.

For her part, Schreck said she has been hearing about the Blue Barn from her husband for about 25 years “because it’s such a formative part of Kip’s life.”

“I know their reputation and their history," she said. "It just felt right that they were doing (my play).”

She also lived in Omaha for a short time. When she was a student at the University of Oregon — before she met her husband — she was hired to direct “Two Gentlemen of Verona” for the Nebraska Shakespeare Festival.

Schreck and Fagan said they are hoping to be in Omaha to see the Blue Barn production.

“Everything’s always a little up in the air with the pandemic and the babies,” Schreck said, “but that’s our plan.”