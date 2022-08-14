Blue Barn's coming season offers choices for all, including spooky opening

It has become a tradition for Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre to create a theme for each of its seasons.

For the coming season, No. 34, that theme is “choice,” using two definitions of the word, said Susan Clement, the theater’s longtime artistic director.

“It is a word with resonance and implications beyond political and social contexts,” she said in a letter about the season that went to theater patrons.

And a theme, she said in an interview, is a fun way of “putting an umbrella over our season.”

Actors and directors from Omaha and beyond helped inspire the coming season lineup, and, through that artist-driven process, the result promises choice productions — as in innovative and first-class, Clement said.

Here’s the scoop on each show:

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Oct. 6-31. Jill Anderson is directing Ben Beck’s adaptation of the spooky tale written and published by Washington Irving in 1819. Both are veteran Omaha actors. It will employ much of the original text.

Beck and Anderson said they worked hard to retain Irving’s voice in what Beck called “the first American horror story.”

“His language is brilliant with detail and visual pictures,” Beck said, and, in the play, his words spin off into vignettes and dramatizations.

Nationally recognized artist Sarah Rowe will design the set and Olga Smola is writing original music.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. Nov. 25-Dec. 18. A repeat from years past, this funny show is about three actors who speed through myriad holiday tales after they’ve performed “A Christmas Carol” one too many times.

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” by Heidi Schreck, Feb. 2-26, 2023. Schreck earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the country and wrote a play based on the experience. The New York Times called it the best play of 2019 and it earned two Tony Award nominations. The Blue Barn is the first theater outside New York City to obtain the rights to produce it.

“The Chinese Lady” by Lloyd Suh, March 30-April 23, 2023. Chicago resident and former Omahan Wai Yim comes home to direct this piece about the first woman from China to enter America. When she arrives, she gives performances of her “ethnicity” to voyeuristic Americans, but over the next 55 years, she struggles with her disconnect from her homeland and her identity in the United States.

“I fell deeply in love with the story and the play” after both auditioning for it and seeing it onstage, Wai said. “The idea of coming back and getting to work on this play at the Blue Barn at this time is monumental. It’s an important play about Asian culture in modern times.”

“Dance Nation,” by Clare Barron. May 25-June 25, 2023. Clement will direct this show about pre-teen competitive dancers that was a 2019 Pulitzer Prize nominee for drama. The characters in this show, 13-year-olds who want to claw their way to the top of the Boogie Crown Grand Prix finals, are played by a multigenerational and diverse group of women, as per the playwright.