Brigit Saint Brigit producing rarely seen Pinter play; theater continues to require masks

The Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company is producing a play that’s rarely produced in the Omaha area.

“Betrayal” opens Monday night in a third-floor room at the Joslyn Castle. It’s by the late British playwright Harold Pinter, whose works — as a whole — are not often seen around here.

The theater will, however, be following protocols that have been seen in Omaha for a couple of years, ever since things reopened after the initial outbreak of COVID. The company still requires audiences to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination at its productions.

“We’ve done that all season and we’ve gotten good houses and good responses,” said Cathy Kurz, the theater’s artistic director. “We’ve gotten good feedback from people who said they wouldn’t have come without this policy.”

Most other area arts presenters, including the Omaha Community Playhouse and Omaha Performing Arts, dropped mask requirements when the city dropped its mask mandate earlier this year, but face coverings are still welcomed and even encouraged. A couple of local theaters have had to cancel performances this spring because of illness in the cast.

Kurz said Brigit Saint Brigit keeps records so frequent patrons don’t need proof of vaccination every time they come to a show.

“Betrayal,” she said, is a drama that will give audiences much to think about.

It’s about three upscale London intellectuals from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s: Emma (Leanne Hill Carlson), her husband, Robert (Scott Working), and his best friend Jerry (Chris Shonka), with whom Emma is having an affair. All three actors are veteran performers.

The play involves some surprises.

“What Pinter is interested in is the behavior and the reactions of these people to multiple betrayals,” Kurz said. “What he doesn’t do is tell you how to feel about that.”

The playwright, who won a Nobel Prize in Literature in 2005, creates spare yet lyrical — almost musical — dialogue that’s punctuated with purposeful and meaningful pauses, she said.

“Critics and academics were fascinated with him,” she said.

She chose to produce “Betrayal,” the final show in the current Brigit Saint Brigit season, because she was drawn by Pinter’s observations on humanity.

“He really understands human nature and he is cognizant that it is not rational,” she said. “What’s rational are the conventions we create (such as marriage). Some of them would be fine if they went away, but a lot of them you dispense with at your own peril, (at the risk of) your emotional well-being.”

She also said Pinter, who died at age 78 in 2008, wrote plays that aren’t resolved with neat “tied-in-bows” endings. She said she thinks “Betrayal” has been done before in the Omaha area, but it was at least 15 years ago.

The show runs through June 28 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Go to bsbtheatre.com for information and tickets.

