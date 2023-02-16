For the last few weeks, Cathy Kurz has been reflecting on the past.

She’s been thinking about popular shows produced by Omaha’s Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Company: “Dancing at Lughnasa” by iconic Irish writer Brian Friel; “A Man for All Seasons” by Robert Bolt; “A Long Day’s Journey Into Night” by Eugene O’Neill, winner of both the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes; “A Lion in Winter” by James Goldman, produced just last year.

She’s been remembering the theater’s early days onstage at Joslyn Art Museum and Bellevue University, then only a college.

And she’s been reminiscing with local actors who have performed multiple times at BSB: Kevin Barratt, Charleen Willoughby, Delaney Driscoll, Murphy Wulfgar (previously known as Scott Kurz) and more.

As the theater’s founder and artistic director, Kurz has been preparing for a celebration to mark the theater’s 30th anniversary -- a milestone she never imagined she would see.

“When we started,” she said, “I certainly never thought, ‘Oh, this is gonna be here for 30 years.' I just thought, ‘Oh, I want to do this.’”

Before she launched BSB in 1993, Kurz had been getting directing jobs at the Rudyard Norton Theatre, which presented classic works in the Old Market and later in the Dundee area. But it closed in the early 1990s.

“I was working at other theaters, but I really missed the classic plays,” she said in a recent interview. So she started her own venue, even though some people told her that it wouldn’t have much of a following.

“I was told that nobody wants to see that stuff,” she said. “I knew they did because they came to the Norton.”

Undaunted, she assembled an advisory board and applied for nonprofit tax status. She found a performance space at the Joslyn Art Museum and rehearsed at various businesses owned by friends. When the cast prepared for the theater’s first show, Henrik Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler,” they dodged couches in the basement of a downtown furniture store, she said.

That play, with a script that “no (other theater) would touch at that point,” was so successful that people lined up down the hall and outside the door of the museum, she said.

It continued to build from there. After a couple years at Joslyn, they spent some time at Bellevue College and then accepted an invitation to perform on an unused stage at College of St. Mary, where they stayed for 11 years.

Now, the theater performs in various spaces; in recent years, the venue has been First Central Congregational Church of Christ or Joslyn Castle, though they recently did a show at the refurbished Benson Theatre. A show later this season will be at a Council Bluffs synagogue.

And, Kurz said, the classics continue to draw audiences.

"Usually, if they come to one of our shows, they come back,” she said.

She credits part of that success to the city’s pool of talented performers.

“You can do those more challenging pieces (because) you can cast them and the productions will blossom the way they’re supposed to.”

She operates the theater with Wulfgar, who has been with BSB since its first year, building sets, doing publicity and sharing directing duties. She selects many of the plays but knows what subjects he’s interested in and gives him a pile of scripts to choose from.

The theater has a special affinity for Irish theater and presents at least one Irish play each season during an Irish fest in March, the month of St. Brigit. The fest also includes one or two events that repeat once, sometimes featuring poets, musicians, storytellers and other artists from Ireland.

This year, the play is “The Field,” by John B. Keane, the story of a 1965 land dispute in County Kerry that has an explosive effect on the entire community. It premieres this week and runs through March 5 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. Tickets are $35 general admission and $30 for students, seniors and military personnel. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The corresponding event is “30 Years: BSB in Ireland,” a retrospective of the theater’s previous Irish-themed productions. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 2, at the same prices as “The Field.” You can reserve a seat for both shows at bsbtheatre.com.

Kurz said the retrospective will include live performances from actors who were in those productions interspersed with video from the actual shows and remarks from some of the performers.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “We are really excited to have all these people who are so excited to come and talk.”

After 30 years, Kurz still looks forward to what’s next for Brigit St. Brigit. She says there are plenty of classics and future classics she hasn’t done, including several Shakespeare titles. She’d also like to do more challenging pieces such as works by absurdist playwright Samuel Beckett.

“He’s kind of a puzzle for people, but I have faith in people that they would enjoy it,” she said.

She’s far from ready to turn the BSB over to someone else, and nobody has yet expressed a desire to take over. Most people she’s talked to are more interested in acting than directing.

“I haven’t even thought about retirement,” she said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023